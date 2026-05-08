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NewsHealthMarket full of ‘fake yellow’ bananas? Easy tips to spot the real ones
BANANA RIPENING

Market full of ‘fake yellow’ bananas? Easy tips to spot the real ones

Chemicals are used to speed up the ripening process so fruits can be sold faster. Therefore, everyone must know how to identify naturally ripened bananas and separate them from chemically treated ones.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: May 08, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Market full of ‘fake yellow’ bananas? Easy tips to spot the real ones(Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: As summer temperatures rise, the demand for banana also goes up. Many people eat the fruit daily because it is filling, easy to carry and known for its health benefits. In fruit markets, shoppers are drawn to bright yellow bananas that look fresh and attractive. But fruit sellers and experts say not every yellow banana in the market is naturally ripened.

In many cases, chemicals are used to speed up the ripening process so fruits can be sold faster. Therefore, everyone must know how to identify naturally ripened bananas and separate them from chemically treated ones. A simple trick, now going viral on social media, to know it is called the “10-second test”.

Naturally ripened bananas usually do not have a perfectly even colour. Bananas ripened in a natural way often show small brown or black spots on the peel. Their colour may look slightly uneven.

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On the other hand, chemically ripened bananas appear bright yellow from the outside. In many cases, the top and bottom parts of the banana may still look slightly green while the middle section turns yellow. Experts say this uneven ripening pattern is one of the clearest signs that the fruit may have been artificially ripened.

Why experts warn about ripening chemicals

Fruit traders sometimes use substances such as calcium carbide to ripen bananas quickly. Health experts say this method can be harmful. Calcium carbide has long been under scrutiny because of concerns of health risks when used in fruit ripening.

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At the same time, they point out that not every form of chemical ripening is dangerous. In many storage and transport facilities, ethylene gas is used to ripen fruits. Scientists say ethylene occurs naturally in fruits as well and is considered safe if used in controlled amounts.

Because bananas are transported across long distances before reaching shops and markets, many traders use ethylene-based ripening methods to make sure the fruit is ready for sale on time.

Smell and taste also matter

Experts say buyers should not judge bananas only by colour. Smell and taste can also help identify whether the fruit has ripened naturally.

Naturally ripened bananas usually have a sweeter fragrance and richer taste. Bananas that are artificially ripened may sometimes feel hard or raw from the inside even though the outer peel looks yellow.

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Some consumers also believe artificially ripened bananas turn black faster after purchase. This has become a common point of debate online, especially on platforms like Reddit and other social media sites where users regularly share tips about fruit quality and food safety.

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Many users say that most bananas available in markets today are ripened using ethylene gas during transportation and storage. Others suggest that buying slightly green bananas and allowing them to ripen naturally at home may be a better option.

Buyers advised to be careful

Experts say people should buy fruits from trusted vendors whenever possible. Washing bananas properly before eating them is also considered important.

They also say a little attention while shopping can help families avoid unhealthy food practices and make safer choices during the summer season, when fruit consumption increases in many homes.

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