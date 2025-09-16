Masaba Gupta Gives Healthy Twist To Waffles With Ragi And Chocolate Almond Protein Spread - Check Health Benefits

Masaba Gupta, known for her creative designs and bold fashion sense, is equally passionate about food. Her Instagram followers often get a sneak peek into her love for home-cooked meals and unique food experiments. From traditional chillas to hearty Sunday spreads, Masaba enjoys sharing her culinary adventures.

Recently, the fashion designer decided to satisfy her sweet cravings in a healthy way. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a picture of waffles with a nutritious twist. Instead of going for the usual ones, Masaba prepared ragi waffles, which are packed with fiber, calcium, and essential nutrients. To make it even more nourishing, she swapped the regular chocolate spread for a chocolate almond protein spread, turning the dessert into a protein-rich, guilt-free indulgence. To top it off, she added two fresh blueberries—balancing taste with nutrition.

Benefits of Ragi and Chocolate Almond Protein

Ragi (Finger Millet): Rich in calcium, iron, and dietary fiber, ragi is excellent for bone health, aids digestion, and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to include more whole grains in their diet.

Chocolate Almond Protein: This protein-packed spread combines the goodness of almonds and chocolate, providing healthy fats, plant-based protein, and antioxidants. It not only satisfies sweet cravings but also supports muscle recovery and keeps you fuller for longer.

Together, ragi and chocolate almond protein make a powerful combination—blending taste, health, and energy in every bite.

Masaba’s Healthy Food Experiments

This isn’t the first time Masaba has treated her fans to her food stories. Just a few days ago, she shared her perfect Sunday platter on Instagram. The spread included comforting yellow dal, a portion of pulao, flavourful Hyderabadi chicken kebabs, crispy tuk, and some pickled onions for a zesty kick. She captioned the post, “Sunday mode” with a heart-eyes emoji, perfectly summing up her relaxed vibe.

Food Moments Beyond Her Kitchen

Earlier in July, Masaba took a short getaway with her mother, actor Neena Gupta. Their trip also featured plenty of drool-worthy food moments. From soft-serve ice cream topped with cookie crumble to roasted chicken garnished with fresh microgreens, Masaba once again gave her followers food envy.

Be it her bold fashion choices or her foodie indulgences, Masaba Gupta never fails to inspire. By giving her waffles a twist with ragi and chocolate almond protein spread, she proved that desserts can be both tasty and healthy at the same time. Her experiment is a reminder that smart swaps can turn comfort food into nutritious treats without losing the fun.

