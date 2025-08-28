‘Matcha Can Lower Cancer Risk’: Gastroenterologist from AIIMS and Harvard Shares 2 More Super Drinks

So, how can individuals reduce their risk? According to gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi (MD, MPH), who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, dietary choices play a crucial role. In an Instagram post shared on August 27, he highlighted three drinks that may help lower the risk of cancer thanks to their health-boosting properties.

3 Drinks That May Help Reduce Cancer Risk

Sharing his daily picks, Dr. Sethi wrote: “These 3 drinks could help lower your cancer risk — I have them every day as a gastroenterologist. Which of these do you drink daily?”

Green Tea

Rich in antioxidants such as catechins, green tea is known for its protective properties. Dr. Sethi pointed out that matcha, a concentrated form of green tea, is even more potent.

Green Smoothie

A nutrient-packed blend of leafy greens like spinach or kale, along with cucumber, celery, and ginger. Dr. Sethi explained that this anti-inflammatory drink is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

Turmeric Latte (Haldi Milk)

His personal favorite, turmeric latte contains curcumin — a compound with anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer effects. “I make mine with almond milk and a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption,” Dr. Sethi shared.

While research suggests that curcumin may play a role in slowing cancer development by affecting multiple cell-signaling pathways, the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has not approved it as a treatment for cancer or other conditions. More scientific studies are needed to confirm its therapeutic benefits.