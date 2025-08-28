‘Matcha Can Lower Cancer Risk’: Gastroenterologist from AIIMS and Harvard Shares 2 More Super Drinks
Cancer remains one of the most life-threatening illnesses and is currently the second leading cause of death worldwide. Although advancements in screenings, medications, and treatments have improved survival rates, prevention through lifestyle changes continues to be the most effective approach.
Trending Photos
So, how can individuals reduce their risk? According to gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi (MD, MPH), who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, dietary choices play a crucial role. In an Instagram post shared on August 27, he highlighted three drinks that may help lower the risk of cancer thanks to their health-boosting properties.
3 Drinks That May Help Reduce Cancer Risk
Sharing his daily picks, Dr. Sethi wrote: “These 3 drinks could help lower your cancer risk — I have them every day as a gastroenterologist. Which of these do you drink daily?”
Green Tea
Rich in antioxidants such as catechins, green tea is known for its protective properties. Dr. Sethi pointed out that matcha, a concentrated form of green tea, is even more potent.
Green Smoothie
A nutrient-packed blend of leafy greens like spinach or kale, along with cucumber, celery, and ginger. Dr. Sethi explained that this anti-inflammatory drink is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.
Turmeric Latte (Haldi Milk)
His personal favorite, turmeric latte contains curcumin — a compound with anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer effects. “I make mine with almond milk and a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption,” Dr. Sethi shared.
While research suggests that curcumin may play a role in slowing cancer development by affecting multiple cell-signaling pathways, the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) has not approved it as a treatment for cancer or other conditions. More scientific studies are needed to confirm its therapeutic benefits.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv