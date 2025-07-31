Matcha Is Gen Z’s New Iced Latte, But Is It Healthier Than Coffee? Pros, Cons, And Better Choice Explained

Matcha vs Coffee: Matcha has become Gen Z’s new iced latte, a green drink that’s not only creating a buzz on Instagram but has also become a symbol of status and aesthetic. But what exactly has sent Gen Z into a frenzy over this Japanese drink?

While some say matcha tastes just like green tea, others argue that its health benefits make it a strong competitor to coffee, one of the world’s most consumed beverages.

Aesthetic appeal aside, let’s explore which is better for you: matcha or coffee.

What Is Matcha and How Do Its Health Benefits Compare to Coffee?

Matcha is a powdered green tea from Japan that’s gaining global popularity. When prepared without added ingredients like sugar, cream, or syrup, both matcha and coffee are low in calories. So what really sets these drinks apart?

Their taste is one clear difference. Matcha has a grassy flavor, while coffee has a nuttier taste and a distinct aroma.

The biggest difference lies in the kind of energy they provide. Coffee gives a quick energy boost due to its high caffeine content. Matcha, on the other hand, offers a calmer, more sustained alertness due to a unique combination of caffeine and L-theanine.

According to a report by Healthline, coffee helps reduce fatigue almost instantly. Matcha also contains caffeine, but its L-theanine content an amino acid found in green tea helps reduce stress by increasing alpha waves in the brain, which promote relaxation and focus.

What the Expert Says

Arushi Sharma, a certified nutritionist and lifestyle coach, shared her opinion on matcha:

"As a nutritionist, I find matcha to be a powerful alternative to coffee, especially for those seeking a calmer, more sustained energy boost. Matcha contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and focus without drowsiness. It works with its moderate caffeine content to enhance alertness without the jitters or crashes often associated with coffee. What makes matcha truly stand out is its high concentration of antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a catechin known for its strong anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, and metabolism-boosting properties. EGCG has also been linked to improved heart health, better blood sugar regulation, and support in weight management. Additionally, matcha’s chlorophyll content aids in natural detoxification. For individuals looking to support their energy levels, mental clarity, and long-term health, matcha can be a smart and holistic choice."

Pros and Cons: Matcha vs. Coffee

Before deciding which drink is better, it's important to understand the pros and cons of both.

Coffee is addictive and provides an instant caffeine high, whereas matcha is non-addictive and offers a calmer energy boost. On the downside, matcha is significantly more expensive than coffee—though it is also one of the most antioxidant-rich beverages available.

Coffee, while more affordable, contains caffeine and can also be consumed in decaffeinated form. According to a Healthline report, both caffeinated and decaf coffee may improve markers for type 2 diabetes and lower its incidence by up to 12% for every two cups consumed daily.

Which Drink Helps With Weight Loss?

The caffeine in both matcha and coffee may aid in weight loss.

However, as per a report by Medical News Today, matcha has been found to improve metabolism and burn fat effectively. It can boost energy levels and promote fat-burning without raising blood pressure or cortisol levels.

The report also noted that studies have shown matcha may be particularly effective at increasing fat loss when consumed before workouts.

Why Is Gen Z Switching to Matcha?

Another major difference from coffee is that matcha doesn’t stain teeth, making it a better option for oral hygiene.

Matcha contains powerful antioxidants that fight harmful bacteria in the mouth. These antioxidants help reduce plaque buildup and relieve symptoms of gum disease, offering added dental health benefits.

So, Which Is Better?

Both drinks have their own set of benefits. They're rich in antioxidants and known to boost energy levels. Overall, the choice between matcha and coffee should depend on your personal health goals, lifestyle, and preferences.