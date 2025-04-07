Maternal And Infant Health In Focus As India Observes World Health Day 2025

Despite progress in reducing maternal mortality, India continues to face significant challenges in ensuring the well-being of mothers and newborns. Experts stress the need for improved healthcare access, nutritional support, and early screenings to prevent avoidable deaths and complications

The latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Delhi's public health infrastructure highlights a critical concern. Between April 2016 and September 2022, the city recorded an average of nearly 50 maternal deaths per month, totaling 3,777 maternal fatalities over the period. The highest number of maternal deaths (638) occurred in 2021-22.

This alarming statistic emerges from a city that serves as the national capital and is home to some of the country's most advanced public and private healthcare facilities.

India’s Maternal Health Progress and the SDG Challenge

In India, maternal and newborn health remains a pressing concern. The National Institute of Health (NIH) estimated that 1.3 million women died from maternal causes over the last two decades.

While the country has made significant strides in reducing maternal death rates–from 130 per 100,000 live births in 2014-16 to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20 (UNICEF, PIB data)–the spotlight should continue to remain in the wellbeing of mother and children as the nation still lags behind the SDG target of reducing the maternal death rate to 70 per 1,00,000 live births by 2030.

As the country joins the global community in observing World Health Day on April 7, the spotlight turns to this year's theme "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures" which emphasizes the critical need to enhance maternal and newborn health, aiming to reduce preventable deaths and promote the well-being of mothers and infants.

"Maternal and infant health is the foundation of a healthy society. A mother’s well-being directly impacts the survival, growth, and development of her child. Poor maternal health can lead to complications like preterm birth, low birth weight, and long-term health issues for both mother and baby." Dr. Sumit Chakravarty, Associate Director Paediatrics & Neonatology & Head NICU- Paediatrics & Neonatology, Asian Hospital.

Major Causes of Maternal Mortality

As per various estimates, Obstetric hemorrhage (excessive bleeding during pregnancy, childbirth, or soon after delivery) is a leading cause of maternal deaths in India.

Other significant causes include infections, hypertensive disorders, and unsafe abortions.

A study by the NIH revealed that the Haemorrhage caused 47.2 per cent of maternal mortality followed by pregnancy‐related infection (12 per cent), Hypertensive disorders (6.7 per cent), and abortion (4.9 per cent).

Anemia: A Key Risk Factor

Experts identify anemia as the leading cause of hemorrhage in mothers, making it a major contributor to maternal health complications in India. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 57% of women aged 15–49 suffer from anemia, increasing the risk of severe pregnancy-related complications.

"Addressing anemia is fundamental to improving maternal and neonatal outcomes. Severe anemia during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and postpartum hemorrhage—one of the leading causes of maternal mortality. By ensuring proper nutrition, iron supplementation, and early screening, we can significantly reduce these risks and improve both maternal health and infant survival rates" Dr Pallavi Panse, Consultant- Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Jupiter Hospital, Baner, Pune.

Role of Hypertension and Malnutrition

Lifestyle changes, increased stress, poor dietary habits, and rising obesity rates are leading to the rise in hypertensive disorders among pregnant women and a significant contributor of maternal deaths. For infants, malnutrition is a primary cause of the infant mortality rate in India apart from birth asphyxia, and neonatal infections.

“Regular testing and screening for hypertensive and metabolic disorders during pregnancy and postpartum are essential for safeguarding maternal and newborn health. Early detection of conditions like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and thyroid imbalances allows timely intervention, reducing the risk of complications such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and long-term health issues for both mother and child” said Dr. Aakaar Kapoor, CEO & Lead Medical Advisor, City X-Ray.

"Hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, are a leading cause of maternal and newborn complications in India. Regular blood pressure monitoring, early detection, and timely medical intervention can significantly reduce the risk of severe outcomes. Additionally, addressing malnutrition among newborns through maternal nutrition programs and early breastfeeding support is crucial in lowering infant mortality rates. A holistic approach that combines prenatal care, nutritional support, and hypertension management can save countless lives” Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist, Obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, New Delhi.

"Regular screening for metabolic disorders in women of childbearing age is crucial for ensuring a healthy pregnancy. Early detection and proper management can prevent complications such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and fetal growth issues, ultimately improving both maternal and neonatal outcomes" Dr. Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare.

Through concerted efforts in healthcare provision, policy implementation, and community support, the nation can aspire to healthier beginnings and hopeful futures for its mothers and children.