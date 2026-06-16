/Measles in children: Symptoms, risks and importance of vaccination - Experts speak

An incredibly contagious, viral disease that mainly affects kids, measles can spread quickly through coughing or sneezing or closeness to someone who has it. While many people think of it as a routine childhood disease, measles can cause serious consequences like pneumonia, severe diarrhea, ear infections, inflammation of the brain, and sometimes can even have fatal consequences. Experts point out that it is small kids who are most at risk and vaccination is the key to prevention.
"Children under five years old, especially those who do not have their vaccinations, are at the highest risk to get a severe form of measles," says Dr Dhansukh Kumawat, Director Paediatrics & Neonatology, Yatharth Hospital Faridabad Sector 88.
Measles vaccination is the most reliable method for preventing the spread of measles. Doctors say that as stated in the IAP immunisation schedule, children should receive their first vaccine containing measles at 9 months of age and then receive their second dose at 15 months of age. A booster is given at 4 to 6 years of age to provide continued protection against measles later in life. To receive complete immunity against the measles virus, the doses of the measles containing vaccine must be received. Vaccines are safe, effective and have reduced measles related illness and death throughout the world.
The first sign of measles is a sudden onset of a fever higher than 101, often accompanied by other symptoms such as cough and runny nose, plus conjunctivitis i.e. red, watery eyes. Shortly after a characteristic red rash will develop that will start on the face and subsequently spread downward and outward from there. Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head Paediatrics, Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, shares, "If your child is experiencing symptoms of measles, it is very important to get them to a healthcare provider as soon as possible and limit your child's exposure to all other children as much as you can, to assist in preventing the further spread of the disease."
In addition to appropriate immunisations, practicing good hygiene, e.g,washing hands regularly, covering mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding close contact with an infected person, are ways to help control the transmission of the disease. Doctors point out that schools and communities must work together to help get the word out about the importance of getting vaccinated for the disease. "Raising awareness regarding measles vaccination is key in protecting children and preventing measles outbreaks. By ensuring that each child receives their recommended vaccinations in a timely manner, parents can help protect their child and contribute to healthier communities as a whole," say experts.
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