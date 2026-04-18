Medical tourism in India: 6 practical tips for medical travellers

Every year, thousands of people from all over the world travel to India for medical treatment. India has emerged as a key destination, combining advanced medical technology, skilled healthcare professionals, and cost-effective treatment options. The medical tourism market in India has been valued at an estimated USD 18.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 58.2 billion by 2035, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Government data also shows that India recorded 6,44,387 foreign tourist arrivals for medical purposes in 2024, underlining the scale and continued strength of inbound medical travel.

"As cross-border care grows, patients are increasingly looking not only at treatment quality, but at the strength of the ecosystem that supports them through the full journey. It is increasingly shaped by how well the entire care journey is connected across consultation, hospital access, treatment, recovery, and follow-up," says Rajeev Taneja, Founder, GlobalCare Health.

He lists 6 practical things every medical traveller should know before landing in India:

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1. Choose the right hospital and doctor carefully

Rajeev says, "One of the first priorities in medical value travel is selecting the right hospital and specialist. Patients should look for hospitals accredited by organisations such as NABH or JCI, as these reflect structured protocols around quality, safety, and patient care. Choosing the right doctor is equally important. Patients should understand the specialist’s expertise in the required procedure and seek virtual consultations wherever possible before travelling."

This stage is not just about identifying where treatment is available. It is about understanding which hospital and specialist are most suitable for the patient’s condition, urgency, and expected treatment pathway. For international patients making decisions remotely, clarity at this stage can reduce uncertainty later.

2. Look at the full treatment plan, not just the procedure

Medical value travel requires patients to look beyond the procedure itself. Virtual consultations with specialists can help patients discuss medical history, treatment plans, expected outcomes, possible complications, and recovery timelines before arrival. Patients should also compare treatment plans across hospitals wherever possible and understand what is included in the estimate. These are some of the questions that you should talk about with your doctor:

How soon can treatment start after you arrive? How many days will you need to stay in the hospital? Will you need someone with you? What kind of recovery should you expect?

For international patients, informed decision-making depends on both clinical and practical clarity. This includes knowing how soon treatment can begin, how long the stay may be, whether an attendant may be needed, and what recovery might involve after discharge. A smoother journey often comes from understanding the full treatment pathway, not just the medical intervention.

3. Consider using a medical facilitator

Many international patients feel overwhelmed trying to handle everything alone, choosing hospitals, arranging visas, booking hotels, and managing language barriers. This is where medical travel facilitators can help. In a market like India, where patients may have access to multiple hospitals, specialists, and treatment options, facilitators can help simplify decision-making by creating clearer care pathways around the patient’s medical needs, budget, and treatment goals. They may also support important non-clinical requirements such as documentation, visa assistance, accommodation planning, interpreter support, and on-ground coordination for both patients and attendants.

Most importantly, their role helps connect the clinical and non-clinical sides of care. This makes the overall journey more structured, more reassuring, and easier to navigate across borders, especially for patients and families already dealing with the stress of treatment.

4. Come prepared with your medical records

Medical travellers should understand essential travel and health precautions before arriving in India. Patients should keep the following things in mind:

Carry all necessary medications Maintain hygiene during travel Minimise exposure to infectious risks wherever possible.

They should also keep emergency contacts readily available, including local emergency numbers and embassy details. It is equally important to carry medical records, prescriptions, diagnostic reports, and a summary of the case in one organised file so that treating teams can review them quickly on arrival.

This can reduce delays, especially when consultations, investigations, or admissions are scheduled soon after landing. In medical value travel, preparedness is not only about safety, but also about ensuring continuity and speed in care delivery.

5. Plan your travel and stay smartly

Rajeev says, "India offers e-medical visas and e-medical attendant visas, which make it easier to come for treatment. Make sure you apply with the right documents and get an invitation letter from the hospital if needed. Try to book accommodation close to the hospital, especially if you’ll need frequent visits for check-ups or physiotherapy. Also, keep your return flight flexible. Sometimes recovery or follow-up visits take longer than expected, and you don’t want to feel rushed."

6. Don’t forget about aftercare

The treatment doesn’t end when you’re discharged from the hospital. Talk to your doctor about what medicines you’ll need, any warning signs to watch for, and how follow-up will work once you’re back home. Many hospitals now offer video consultations after you leave India. Keep all your discharge papers, prescriptions, and test reports safely. Good planning at this stage helps you continue recovering smoothly and gives you peace of mind.

Medical travel to India can be a positive experience if you prepare well. The country has excellent doctors, modern technology, and very reasonable costs compared to many other places. But success depends not just on the surgery, it depends on how smoothly the entire journey goes. Take time to plan each step. Ask plenty of questions. And remember, you’re not just travelling for treatment, you’re managing your health across borders.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)