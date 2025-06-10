Men’s Health Awareness Week: What To Focus On In Your 20s, 40s, And Beyond

From June 9 - 15, International Men's Health Week is observed every year. In the week leading up to Father's Day, a week is dedicated to raising awareness about men's health. Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares, "Men's health requirements vary with age. From young adulthood through the older years, remaining healthy entails lifestyle modifications, screenings, and preventive interventions appropriate for one's age." The doctor shares a list which highlights what men need to pay attention to at specific life stages in order to ensure long-term health and vigour.

Men's Health: In Your 20s And 30s - Lay The Foundation

Your 20s and 30s are the ideal time to lay the groundwork for lifelong wellness. "This decade is often marked by high metabolism and physical resilience, but poor habits formed now can lead to future problems," says Dr Tayal. The doctor says that men should focus on:

1. Nutrition and Exercise: Eat a balanced diet rich in whole grains, protein, fruits, and vegetables. Engage in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly.

2. Mental Health: Don't neglect stress, anxiety, or depression. Mental illnesses usually surface during this decade and must be attended to early.

3. Preventive Screenings: Have blood pressure, cholesterol, and BMI levels tested. Get vaccinated (HPV if not already done) and have STI testing depending on lifestyle.

In Your 30s And 40s: Detect And Prevent

This is a decade of transition when early symptoms of chronic diseases may begin to surface, says Dr Tayal. The doctor advises that men in their 40s must focus on:

1. Heart Health: Monitor blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels regularly. The risk of cardiovascular disease increases in this decade.

2. Prostate and Colon Health: Routine prostate screening isn't always necessary before 50, but speak with your doctor if you have risk factors. Colon cancer screening can start in your 40s, depending on family history.

3. Muscle and Bone Strength: Continue strength training workouts to prevent slow muscle loss and maintain bone density.

4. Stress Management: Family, financial, and work responsibilities can accumulate. Cope with stress with meditation, hobbies, or counselling, if necessary.

In Your 60s And Beyond: Maintain And Monitor

Preventive care and continuous monitoring become increasingly important as you grow older.

1. Chronic Disease Management: Arthritis, hypertension, and diabetes may become more prevalent. Remain consistent with medication and lifestyle modification.

2. Cancer Screenings: Ongoing screenings for skin, colon, and prostate cancer. Lung cancer screening can be recommended for heavy smokers.

3. Mobility and Balance: Daily activity, particularly walking and stretching, reduces the risk of falls and maintains flexible joints.

4. Cognitive Health: Participate in brain-stimulating activities, remain socially engaged, and be aware of memory loss indicators.

By knowing age-related health needs, men can become responsible for their well-being and live healthier, more productive lives at any age, says Dr Tushar Tayal.