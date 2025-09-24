Meniscus Tears In Athletes: Experts Explain Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

Meniscus Tears In Athletes: Athletes often push their bodies to the limit, and while this builds strength and stamina, it also increases the risk of injuries. One of the most frequently reported sports injuries is a meniscus tear, which affects the cartilage in the knee that cushions and stabilises the joint. Ignoring early symptoms can lead to long-term damage, joint degeneration, and even early arthritis. Experts stress the importance of timely diagnosis, personalised treatment, and advanced surgical techniques in ensuring a faster and safer recovery.

What is a Meniscus Tear?

Meniscus tears are one of the most common knee injuries among athletes, often caused by twisting or high-impact movements. Symptoms like pain, swelling, and stiffness should never be ignored, as they can worsen over time. We talked to experts to understand the cause, effect, and prevention for meniscus tears.

Dr Kalpesh Trivedi, Orthopedic Surgeon, Aadya Arthroscopy & Ortho Sports Hospital, Ahmedabad, says, “A meniscus tear is one of the most frequent knee injuries seen in athletes across sports like football, basketball, or tennis. It usually occurs when the knee is forcefully twisted while bearing weight. Athletes often experience pain, a locking or catching sensation, and swelling shortly after the injury. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to worsening damage and impact performance. Early diagnosis, guided rest, and physiotherapy play a pivotal role in recovery. In some cases, those who don’t recover after rest and physio may require arthroscopic surgery."

Dr Trivedi says, arthroscopic meniscus repair using the latest technology and implants is providing good results and speedy recovery, enabling athletes to return to their original sporting activity. Advances in arthroscopy and joint surgery now offer personalised treatment plans that help athletes regain strength, protect long-term joint health, and return to their normal life faster.

Dr Sukesh Rao, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad, explains, "Meniscus tears are common knee injuries, particularly in athletes who engage in high-intensity activities involving turning, twisting, or abrupt stops. Depending on the severity and location of the tear, treatment options can range from rest, physiotherapy, and strengthening exercises to surgical intervention. If meniscus gets torn, it cannot regenerate on its own, especially in areas where there is little/no blood supply."

Dr Rao says, in complex tears, arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, is often recommended. Through small incisions, surgeons use specialised instruments to repair or remove the damaged tissue, enabling quicker recovery and minimal scarring. Since the meniscus acts as a shock absorber of the knee joint, preservation of meniscus by repairing a tear is of paramount importance to avoid the onset of early arthritis in the knee joint.

Dr Ramakanth Rajagopalakrishnan, Associate Consultant, Orthopaedics, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, says, “The meniscus is a C-shaped piece of cartilage in the knee that acts as a cushion between the knee joint. A meniscus tear is one of the most common injuries among athletes, often caused by sudden twisting movements, pivoting, or heavy impact. Symptoms usually include swelling, stiffness, pain, and difficulty in moving the knee."

Dr Ramakanth says, "While not all tears require surgery, timely evaluation by an orthopaedic specialist is essential to prevent long-term complications, such as early arthritis. With rest, rehabilitation, and proper treatment, most athletes can gradually return to their sport and daily activities.”

Meniscus tears may be common, but they should never be ignored. With timely diagnosis, expert-guided rehabilitation, and, when necessary, arthroscopic surgery, athletes can not only recover faster but also protect their joint health for the future. As experts point out, the focus today is not just on healing the injury but also on preserving the meniscus, ensuring long-term mobility, and preventing early arthritis.