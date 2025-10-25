Menopause: 9 Ways To Understand, Survive, And Even Thrive Through The Transition

The thought of Menopause is not always a palatable one, especially when one is in their 40s. However, considering ‘knowing more’ is half the journey, the world's views on menstruation are also changing towards ‘talking more’ about this, versus the “we-will-see-when-we-get-there attitude. Let’s join this menopause movement that redefines menopause as a turn-of-the-season and not a looming stage of life…

Menopause brings with it many physical, mental, emotional, and psychological changes that can disrupt your routine. From a physiological POV, menopause happens with the gradual decline in ovarian functioning, which leads to lowered levels of estrogen and progesterone. These hormonal changes affect not only the reproductive system but also the brain, bones, muscles, heart, skin, and overall energy levels.

And, the pot at the end of the rainbow is the abundant alternative healing methods available to you, such as Naturopathy, Yoga, Physiotherapy, Energy Medicine, and Ayurveda, all of which can help women navigate this phase of life with more clarity, confidence, and deserving self-care.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ladies, please know what is happening on the inside and how you can survive and thrive through these changes as shared by Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, Founder & Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre:

1. Hormonal Fluctuations and Their Ripple Effect

The primary effect of menopause is the fluctuating and eventual drop in estrogen levels. Your estrogen receptors are located throughout the body, including the brain, bones, heart, urinary tract, and skin. This is why various symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal dryness, and heart-related issues occur concurrently during menopause. Also, when there is a decrease in progesterone levels, it can lead to irregular menstruation, heavier or scanty bleeding, and the end of the menstrual cycle. The imbalance in estrogen, progesterone and the other hormones also affects neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which may lead to depression, memory issues, and lower libido.

This phase of transition can be overwhelming for many, and professional guidance can be of utmost help. Go on dates with your Gynaecologist/OBYGN (not literally). Meet them at least once in every 2 months to understand your changing hormones and what can be done to keep the symptoms to a minimum. Also, consult your nutritionist for adequate supplementation to improve gut health and bridge those nutritional gaps.

2. Stress and the Role of Cortisol

Stress can worsen most things, including menopausal symptoms. High cortisol (stress hormone) levels further disrupt estrogen balance, interfering with the sleep and wake cycle, and increasing mood swings, headaches, and fatigue. Chronic stress also affects our regular metabolism, leading to weight gain, abdominal fat buildup, and insulin resistance!

Chronic stress calls for a conscious pause. Allowing your body to reset and recenter with practices such as Yoga, meditation, journaling, and mindfulness is a must, as they help regulate the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. In fact, Ayurveda also speaks about “manas shanti” (mental peace) as essential for the much-needed hormonal balance.

3. The Microbiome Connection

The gut is where it all lies. Recent research also shows that the gut microbiome plays a role in processing estrogens and maintaining balance. Dysbiosis in the gut microbiota can worsen symptoms of bloating, constipation, urinary tract infections, and vaginal dryness. Adding probiotics such as buttermilk, kombucha, fermented foods, and a high fibre diet supports a healthy microbiome. Ayurveda also recommends “deepana pachana” (improving digestion and metabolism) with herbs such as ginger, cumin, fennel, hing, ajwain, and trikatu.

4. Circadian Rhythms and Sleep Disturbances

Sleep issues such as insomnia and disrupted sleep become commonplace during menopause due to the hormonal changes and alterations in circadian rhythm. This lack of restorative sleep contributes towards fatigue, irritability, and cognitive decline. Stay on top of this and maintain a daily routine that matches and complements the natural circadian cycles. For instance, waking up early (when the sun rises) and using natural light to set the rhythm, limiting screentime at night, engaging in sunbathing, and observing regular meals (staying away from alcohol, smoking, and caffeine) and uniform sleep timings can all have a significant positive impact.

Restful sleep often begins with slowing down. You can always turn to techniques of Yoga nidra, Trataka, Music therapy, and Shirodhara, as you become more receptive to sleep. Even herbal teas made with chamomile, brahmi, or jatamansi can help restore natural sleep patterns.

5. Mood, Cognition, and Libido

The occurring mood swings, depression, anxiety, and memory issues are associated with fluctuating levels of estrogen and serotonin (a mood-balancing neurotransmitter).

Adopting practices such as journaling, affirmations, meditation, pranayama, earthing, and nature walks can help restore emotional stability. Even adaptogenic herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Jatamansi are natural cognitive boosters. For low libido, you can even try Shatavari, Ashwagandha, and Aaffron.

6. Nutrient Focus

Women experiencing menopause often also have deficiencies in calcium, ferritin, vitamin D, magnesium, B vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids. These deficiencies can, unfortunately, increase most of the associated symptoms of fatigue, headaches, heart problems, and mood swings. A holistic approach that includes a diet rich in plant-based whole foods, super foods, seasonal vegetables, soaked nuts, and seeds, along with an anti-inflammatory grain-free diet, and therapeutic spices can go a long way in combating these deficiencies. You can also supplement your diet with natural nutraceuticals and herbal concoctions. Ayurveda also advises “satmya ahara” (food intake to match one’s body type) to prevent metabolic issues.

7. Bone Loss

You become susceptible to weakness and joint pain along with the risk of osteopenia and arthritis; Cortisol accelerates bone breakdown while the loss of Estrogen reduces bone formation- a double warning. At times like this, signing up for weight-bearing Yoga and both functional fitness and strength training exercises in tandem with physiotherapy and body therapies can become a powerful routine that helps strengthen your bones and joints!



8. Pelvis Health

The dropping Estrogen levels also weaken the pelvic floor muscles, causing symptoms of urinary incontinence & UTIs and vaginal dryness. Thinning and dryness of the urethral lining and vaginal tissue make women more susceptible to frequent infections, as well as dryness, itching, and pain in the vagina. This is a great time to add in Kegel exercises, pelvic alignment exercises, core-strengthening physiotherapy, and herbal remedies to improve these symptoms significantly. Externally applying sesame oil and aloe vera gel to the vaginal region, along with prescribed Ayurveda and Naturopathic therapies, can provide relief as well.



9. Weight Gain and compromised Insulin resistance

The slowing metabolism and fat redistribution can cause stubborn weight gain (especially around the belly). The high cortisol, along with lower estrogen, leads to visceral fat storage (fat around the organs). This hormonal combination can also increase our risk of diabetes, and we must stay especially mindful of our diet. We recommend Naturopathy with its emphasis on whole foods and therapeutic fasting, in addition to Yoga and Pilates for core strengthening, aids metabolism and provides targeted weight management.

Even suffering hot flashes, night sweats and hair loss are all side effects of the hormonal imbalance coming on with the declining Estrogen and estrogen-to-androgen ratio. While cooling Pranayamas (such as Chandranuloma-Villoma, Sheetali, Sitkari), staying hydrated, and using herbs like shatavari, ashwagandha, and flaxseeds can help regulate body temperature naturally, homemade recipes using amla, bhringraj, curry leaves, flax seeds, kalonji etc., added to a balanced diet rich in protein, iron, zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids conspicuously boost hair health.

Thriving Through the Transition

Highly recommend prioritising yourself in this age and stage of life and gifting yourself physical activities such as Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi, physiotherapy, and fitness training to strengthen the body.

Along with these, mental well-being practices of meditation, mindfulness, affirmations, and journaling also help stabilise emotions and combat stress and inflammation. In fact, leave no stone unturned and even incorporate energy healing practices such as Pranic healing, chanting, self-reflection, and connecting with nature, to nourish the spirit and your energy body. Lastly, be vigilant of your diet and add in the required herbal supplements, home remedies, and holistic treatments to help restore the body’s natural balance. Armed with these integrated methods, menopause can and will become your phase of self-renewal and empowerment!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)