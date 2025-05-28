Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Expert Reveals How Irregular Periods Impact Fertility And When To Seek Help

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28th to raise awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management worldwide. The theme for the day in 2025 is "Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld," highlighting the need for a world where menstruation is not a barrier to education, health, and economic opportunities.

Dr Rashmi Sharma, Director & HOD, IVF Department, Origyn IVF Fertility and Chief Gynaecologist, says, "On this day, it becomes important to shift the conversation toward a broader context of menstrual health, which includes hygiene practices." Of particular concern is the phenomenon of irregular menstruation, which many women deal with, as it not only presents a problem but may be a symptom of more serious issues, including some that affect a woman’s ability to conceive.

Understanding Irregular Periods

Dr Rashmi says, "Normal menstruation occurs within a 21-day to 35-day cycle. Lifestyle changes and stress may disrupt intervals from time to time, but cause for concern arises with consistently missed periods, frequent periods, or heavy and scanty bleeding." Irregular menstruation is more than just a nuisance; it serves as a window into possible underlying gynecological or endocrinological issues.

How Irregular Periods Connect To Fertility

"In order to conceive, a woman has to release an ovum from her ovaries which is referred to ovulation. Irregular cycles often suggest the presence of absent ovulation or anovulation, making estimation of the fertile window difficult and reducing the chances of pregnancy," explains Dr Rashmi.

Dr Rashmi shares some common medical conditions associated with irregular menstruation and infertility:

• Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Irregular ovulation makes polycystic ovary syndrome one of the most common hormonal disorders leading to infertility.

• Thyroid Disorders: Disruption of balance in hormones, as well as menstrual cycles, is common with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

• Hyperprolactinemia: Ovulation can be hindered with elevated levels of prolactin, leading to this condition.

•Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI): Cessation of normal ovarian function before the age of 40 results in this condition and is associated with irregular or no menstrual periods.

When to Seek Medical Help

Dr Rashmi says, "It is crucial to identify when evaluating irregular periods goes beyond home remedies or temporary solutions."

• If there is a recurrent pattern of delays in your periods beyond 7-10 days for more than two cycles

• If you have an unusually long period of 45 days or more without menstruating

• When excessive hair growth, acne, significant weight changes, and mood swings also accompany irregular cycles

• When there are 6–12 months of unsuccessful attempts at getting pregnant

In these cases where evaluation and treatment are delayed, the chances of conception in the future may be less.

What a Doctor Can Do

"Through a combination of medical history, physical examination, hormonal bloodwork, and ultrasound imaging, a gynecologist or fertility expert can determine the underlying issue. Conditions that go unnoticed can be managed effectively if diagnosed early," explains Dr Rashmi.

Treatment options may include changing some lifestyle habits, prescribing medication to control the hormones or stimulate ovulation, and more advanced fertility techniques like IUI or IVF. Intervention and the right care at the right time help most women with irregular periods to conceive.

The menstrual cycle is rarely a straightforward matter. A multitude of different factors come into play and all impact not just the physical aspects of a woman’s life, but also the mental and emotional ones. Dr Rashmi says, "Period hygiene doesn’t concern only the pads and painkillers, it’s about being in tune with your body and knowing what it is telling you. Please ensure you see a properly trained gynaecologist or a fertility doctor who will tailor a strategy specifically for you. It may enable you to retain decent levels of fertility while also boosting your reproductive wellness in general."