/Mental Health Day 2026: How physical symptoms like stomachaches and fatigue reveal childhood anxiety

Childhood is often viewed as a period of carefree exploration, yet young minds are increasingly vulnerable to emotional stress, anxiety, and psychological pressure. Unlike adults, children rarely possess the emotional vocabulary to articulate what they are feeling internally, often leaving their distress unnoticed until it manifests through everyday actions.
Recognising subtle shifts in a child's day-to-day habits and emotional health is key to offering timely support before small struggles escalate into long-term concerns.
Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant- Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sec 48, Noida, says, "Children may not be able to express emotional distress. However, parents should stay vigilant and look for warning signs such as changes in mood, sleep, appetite and behaviour, which can mean that the child needs immediate medical attention."
Dr Meena J., Senior Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Aakash Healthcare adds, "Early signs of mental health concerns in children include changes that seem small on their own but quietly add up. A child who sleeps too little or too much, who suddenly loses interest in food or begins eating for comfort, who turns irritable over things that never bothered them before, or who withdraws from friends and games they once loved. Sometimes it shows up in the body instead, as stomach aches, headaches, or tiredness with no clear medical cause."
Dr Nihar Parekh, co-founder of Primerry, notes, "Every child has low or anxious days, and that is a normal part of growing up. What parents should watch for is a lasting change from their child’s usual behaviour, particularly when it begins affecting daily life. Early signs may include persistent sadness, unusual irritability, social withdrawal, changes in sleep or appetite, frequent emotional outbursts, school avoidance or losing interest in favourite activities. Some children may also experience recurring headaches or stomach aches without an obvious cause. Younger children, who may struggle to articulate their emotions, often express distress through their behaviour."
Dr Amit explains, "Parents should also see that if a child is constantly irritated, has withdrawn, is anxious or frequently tearful and then consult the doctor. Changes in sleeping patterns, loss of appetite, overeating, frequent stomach aches or headaches can also indicate the child is struggling."
Dr Meena points out, "Children rarely have the words to say, 'Something feels heavy inside me." So their behaviour does the talking for them. What matters is not a single bad day, because every child has those, but the pattern. If a change lasts more than a couple of weeks or begins to affect school, friendships, or life at home, it deserves attention rather than waiting."
Dr Amit says, "A child who suddenly loses interest in favourite activities, struggles to concentrate, avoids friends or shows a decline in academic performance should be evaluated by an expert. Younger children can express distress by throwing tantrums, clinginess or even regression in behaviour."
Dr Nihar adds, "If these changes persist for two weeks or more, occur together or interfere with school, friendships and daily routines, parents should consult their paediatrician. Any signs of self-harm require prompt professional attention."
Dr Amit highlights, "These symptoms may not mean that a child has a mental health condition. However, if these symptoms are seen for several weeks, worsen over time or interfere with the child's daily life, then seek help from a mental health professional."
Dr Nihar says, "Paediatricians can assess the child’s overall development, rule out physical causes such as anaemia or thyroid disorders, use appropriate screening tools and recommend specialist support when needed. Parents should listen without judgement, create a safe space for conversations and trust their instincts. Early recognition and timely intervention can make a meaningful difference to a child’s emotional wellbeing."
Dr Meena adds, "The most effective response begins at home, with presence rather than pressure. Children open up when they feel safe and not questioned, so choose relaxed moments like a walk, a bedtime chat, or a drive, and listen without rushing to fix or judge. If it does not improve, consult a child psychologist. The earlier parents seek support, the easier it is to prevent small struggles from becoming lasting ones."
Dr Nihar outlines, "A 5-Step Guide for Parents
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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