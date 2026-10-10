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Mental Health Day 2026: Is making jokes about your anxiety helping or quietly hurting you?

For World Mental Health Day 2026, health specialists unpack how dark humour and mental health jokes can either foster connection or obscure genuine emotional distress when real communication is needed most.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Mental Health Day 2026: Is making jokes about your anxiety helping or quietly hurting you?
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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