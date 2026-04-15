Millions with diabetes face this hidden problem – Doctors say it’s time to start talking about it

New Delhi: Diabetes care in India is gradually moving beyond merely control of blood sugar. Doctors and researchers point to complications that often go unnoticed. One such issue is urinary incontinence, a condition that can affect daily routines, sleep, emotional well-being and overall quality of life. Elderly people and those living with long-standing diabetes are particularly prone to it.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, India is home to over 101 million people living with diabetes. The finding is based on the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 10th Edition (2021). The increasing number of patients has brought the complications into focus. It is linked to diabetes, including nerve damage known as diabetic neuropathy.

Doctors say this damage can affect bladder control, which leads to symptoms such as frequent urination, urgency and urinary leakage. These symptoms often go unreported. Many patients see them as a normal part of ageing or feel uncomfortable discussing them, which delays diagnosis and treatment.

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Call for integrated diabetes management

At the Diabetes India 2026 – the World Congress of Diabetes held in Hyderabad, clinicians stressed on the need to address urinary health as part of diabetes management.

Banshi Saboo, secretary of Diabetes India and chair for the South-East Asia region of the International Diabetes Federation, said that co-morbid conditions, such as incontinence, need greater clinical attention during routine diabetes care.

Medical experts at the conference said that high blood sugar levels can affect bladder nerves and muscles over time. This may result in overactive bladder symptoms, difficulty emptying the bladder completely and increased risk of urinary tract infections. These complications can further affect sleep patterns, mobility and social confidence.

Why urinary incontinence occurs in diabetes

Medical research published in journals such as Diabetes Care and The Journal of Urology shows that diabetes can affect bladder function in multiple ways. Long-term high blood sugar levels may damage nerves that control bladder signals. It makes it harder for patients to sense when the bladder is full or empties it properly. Over time, pelvic floor muscles may also weaken, which is likely to reduce control over urination.

Doctors say frequent urination because of high blood sugar can further increase the risk of leakage. People with diabetes are also more prone to urinary tract infections, which can worsen bladder symptoms. Often associated with type 2 diabetes, obesity may add pressure on the bladder and contribute to incontinence.

Keisuke Takatsuto, assistant general manager at Unicharm, said that rising diabetes cases in India mean many people are dealing with urinary incontinence that affects “physical comfort, confidence and emotional well-being”.

He further said urinary incontinence is often underreported because of stigma and misconceptions around adult diaper use.

Healthcare professionals say that women with diabetes tend to face a higher risk, although men living with diabetes for many years may also develop bladder dysfunction. Night-time urination is another concern. Interrupted sleep can lead to fatigue and make blood sugar management more difficult. It creates a cycle that affects overall health and daily functioning.

WHO stresses management of complications

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has emphasised that diabetes care must include prevention and treatment of complications. In its Global Report on Diabetes, it states that early management of associated conditions can improve quality of life and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Healthcare professionals say patient awareness plays a major role. Doctors recommend maintaining stable blood sugar levels, pelvic floor exercises, bladder training and lifestyle adjustments such as weight management. They also say supportive products may help individuals maintain hygiene, mobility and comfort, especially in cases of frequent urination.

Diabetes care moves beyond glucose management

With diabetes cases rising across India, clinicians are calling for a comprehensive care approach that includes urinary health as part of routine diabetes management. Addressing incontinence along with diet, medication and lifestyle management is being seen as a step toward improving sleep, independence and daily comfort.

Experts say open conversations between patients, caregivers and doctors can help identify symptoms earlier and reduce hesitation around seeking support.

Incontinence solutions

As awareness of diabetes-related bladder issues increases, healthcare and personal care companies are introducing solutions to help patients manage daily challenges more comfortably. Recently, Unicharm India has introduced a diabetes-focussed adult diaper range under its Lifree portfolio for individuals experiencing frequent urination and urinary incontinence linked to diabetes. The newly launched products include four variants with up to 8-12 hours of protection.

According to the company, the products were developed following research conducted in India and Japan and include features intended to improve comfort and maintain shape during extended wear.

Takatsuto said that the aim is to offer solutions that provide “absorption, durability, comfort and peace of mind” for individuals managing such symptoms.

Many people, according to him, hesitate to seek help; and therefore, he said, the goal is to “normalise these conversations” and encourage early adoption of supportive solutions that can help improve sleep, hygiene and dignity.