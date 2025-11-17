Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986172https://zeenews.india.com/health/mind-and-body-the-maternal-lifestyle-shifts-that-may-impact-preterm-birth-risk-2986172
NewsHealth
MATERNAL LIFESTYLE

Mind And Body: The Maternal Lifestyle Shifts That May Impact Preterm Birth Risk

The focus on maintaining an overall balance of mind, body, and environment is crucial. Chronic stress, poor nutrition, low levels of physical activity, and exposure to environmental toxins can significantly increase the risk of preterm birth.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mind And Body: The Maternal Lifestyle Shifts That May Impact Preterm Birth RiskImage credit: Freepik

Pregnancy transforms nearly every aspect of a woman’s life—physically, emotionally, and behaviorally—and emerging research shows that these shifts may play a crucial role in preterm birth risk. From managing chronic stress and improving sleep quality to adopting balanced nutrition and reducing exposure to harmful substances, everyday lifestyle choices can meaningfully influence maternal health and fetal development. 

Understanding how mind–body factors interact gives expectant parents and healthcare providers a powerful opportunity: to identify modifiable habits that support healthier, full-term pregnancies.

Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur adds, "As medical science has evolved, it is pivotal to understand that maternal wellness encompasses much more than routine, scheduled visits. The focus on maintaining an overall balance of mind, body, and environment is crucial. Chronic stress, poor nutrition, low levels of physical activity, and exposure to environmental toxins can significantly increase the risk of preterm birth."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As gynaecologists, we are increasingly emphasizing lifestyle interventions such as mindful relaxation techniques, whole-food diets rich in micronutrients, and moderate exercise as preventive care. Early support and awareness of holistic options for expectant mothers have been shown to lower the risk of preterm complications, leading to healthier pregnancies.

Dr. Aruna Kalra, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Robotic Surgeon, C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon  “Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, but it also needs a little extra care and attention. What we eat, how much we rest, and how calmly we handle stress — all these directly affect the baby’s growth and the timing of delivery. Stress, sleeplessness, smoking, alcohol, or skipping meals can disturb the body’s balance and slightly raise the risk of preterm birth."

One important thing many mothers overlook is infection screening. Simple infections — in the teeth, vagina, or urinary tract — can sometimes trigger early labor. So, every expecting mother should get an HVS (High Vaginal Swab), urine culture, and a dental check-up with cleaning or scaling between 16–26 weeks. These small preventive steps, along with good food, gentle exercise, and emotional balance, help ensure a full-term, healthy pregnancy and a strong start for your baby.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Olivia Sarkar

Senior Sub Editor- Lifestyle

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pak Against Misadventure
Technology
OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery- Read
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: Dr Umar Brainwashed Kashmir Resident Jasir For Suicide Bombing Bu
International Students’ Day 2025
International Students’ Day 2025: History, Significance And Inspiring Wishes
Saudi Arabia bus accident
42 Indian Pilgrims Feared Dead In Saudi Bus Crash Incident | What We Know
Countrywide Visas
Countrywide Visas - India’s Trusted Canada PR & Immigration Experts
Technology
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs And Price
Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026 Expected To Be Out Soon- Check Steps
Viral video
Viral: IFS Officer Shares Mesmerising Leaf-Whistle Video, Internet Is Amazed
Jack Doherty
Miami Police Arrest YouTuber Jack Doherty, Drugs Recovered In Search