Mind And Body: The Maternal Lifestyle Shifts That May Impact Preterm Birth Risk

Pregnancy transforms nearly every aspect of a woman’s life—physically, emotionally, and behaviorally—and emerging research shows that these shifts may play a crucial role in preterm birth risk. From managing chronic stress and improving sleep quality to adopting balanced nutrition and reducing exposure to harmful substances, everyday lifestyle choices can meaningfully influence maternal health and fetal development.

Understanding how mind–body factors interact gives expectant parents and healthcare providers a powerful opportunity: to identify modifiable habits that support healthier, full-term pregnancies.

Dr. Pankhuri Gautam, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur adds, "As medical science has evolved, it is pivotal to understand that maternal wellness encompasses much more than routine, scheduled visits. The focus on maintaining an overall balance of mind, body, and environment is crucial. Chronic stress, poor nutrition, low levels of physical activity, and exposure to environmental toxins can significantly increase the risk of preterm birth."

As gynaecologists, we are increasingly emphasizing lifestyle interventions such as mindful relaxation techniques, whole-food diets rich in micronutrients, and moderate exercise as preventive care. Early support and awareness of holistic options for expectant mothers have been shown to lower the risk of preterm complications, leading to healthier pregnancies.

Dr. Aruna Kalra, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Robotic Surgeon, C K Birla Hospital, Gurgaon “Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, but it also needs a little extra care and attention. What we eat, how much we rest, and how calmly we handle stress — all these directly affect the baby’s growth and the timing of delivery. Stress, sleeplessness, smoking, alcohol, or skipping meals can disturb the body’s balance and slightly raise the risk of preterm birth."

One important thing many mothers overlook is infection screening. Simple infections — in the teeth, vagina, or urinary tract — can sometimes trigger early labor. So, every expecting mother should get an HVS (High Vaginal Swab), urine culture, and a dental check-up with cleaning or scaling between 16–26 weeks. These small preventive steps, along with good food, gentle exercise, and emotional balance, help ensure a full-term, healthy pregnancy and a strong start for your baby.

