Momo vs Chips: Which Is The Better Snack Option And Why?

Snacking is an integral part of our daily lives. Whether it’s during office hours, college breaks, or late-night cravings, we often reach for something quick, tasty, and satisfying. Two popular options that come up in this debate are momo and chips. Both are widely loved, but the question remains: which is the better snack option and why? Let’s break it down in detail.

1. Nutritional Value

Momo

Made from dough and a filling (vegetables, paneer, chicken, etc.).

Usually steamed, which makes them lower in fat compared to fried snacks.

Provide carbohydrates from the flour, protein from fillings like chicken or paneer, and fiber from vegetables.

If steamed, they retain more nutrients and avoid excess oil.

Chips

Prepared from thin slices of potato (or other vegetables) processed in oil and salted.

High in refined carbs, saturated fat, and sodium.

Low in protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Few chips are baked, but most types are fried, making them calorie-dense and less nutritious.

Verdict: Momo offers more balanced nutrition, especially when steamed and filled with vegetables or lean protein.

2. Health Impact

Momo

Steamed momo are light, filling, and easier to digest compared to fried street foods.

It can be considered a wholesome snack if paired with a light dip or soup.

However, fried momo and those with high-oil sauces bring the calorie count close to that of junk food.

Chips

High oil and salt content make them addictive but harmful in excess.

Regular consumption is linked to weight gain, high blood pressure, and heart issues.

They offer immediate crunch satisfaction but little satiety, leading people to overeat.

Verdict: Health-wise, momo are the clear winner, provided they are not deep-fried.

3. Satiety and Portion Control

Momo

A portion of 6–8 steamed momo can keep you satisfied for a few hours.

The protein and fiber content keep hunger under control.

Chips

Low satiety value; even after eating a packet, you may still feel hungry.

High tendency for overeating due to addictive taste and crunch.

Verdict: Momo are more filling and better for controlling hunger.

4. Cultural & Taste Preference

Momo

Originated in Tibet and Nepal, but has now become a street food sensation in India and beyond.

Offer versatility: steamed, tandoori, soup momo, and even chocolate momo for the experimental eaters.

Often enjoyed hot with spicy chutneys.

Chips

Universally popular, easy-to-eat, and available in countless flavors.

Convenient “on-the-go” snack.

However, lacks variety in texture compared to momos’ multiple preparation styles.

Verdict: Taste preference is subjective, but Momo scores higher in versatility and creativity. Chips tend to be a comfort option.

5. Convenience & Availability

Momo

Need time for preparation if made at home.

Available in specific outlets or stalls, but not always as convenient as packaged snacks.

Chips

Extremely convenient—just buy a packet and eat anytime, anywhere.

Ideal for travel, picnics, or quick breaks.

Verdict: Chips win in convenience, but Momo are becoming increasingly common in urban areas too.

Chips, on the other hand, excel in convenience and crunch factor, but they fall short on nutrition, satiety, and long-term health benefits. So, if you want a quick, crispy nibble, chips may give you temporary satisfaction. But if you want a snack that keeps you full, tastes versatile, and benefits your health, momo are the smarter choice.