Monsoon 2025: 5 Common Fruits You Should Avoid During The Rainy Season To Protect Your Health

The monsoon season brings welcome relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings with it an increased risk of infections, waterborne diseases, and digestive issues. What you eat during this season can significantly affect your health — especially fruits, which are typically considered healthy but can sometimes be risky during monsoon.

Here are 5 fruits you should avoid during the rainy season in 2025 to keep your digestion strong and your immunity intact:-

1. Pineapple

Why to avoid: While pineapple is a delicious and hydrating tropical fruit, it can cause throat irritation and worsen cold or cough symptoms, which are already common in monsoon due to sudden weather changes.

Risk: Increases phlegm production and may cause allergic reactions in some.

Healthy alternative: Opt for oranges or sweet lime (mosambi) for a vitamin C boost without the irritation.

2. Watermelon

Why to avoid: Watermelon contains a high amount of water and is ideal for summer — not monsoon. The excess water content can lead to bloating, indigestion, or even stomach infections if not stored or handled properly.

Risk: High moisture fruits are more prone to bacterial contamination in the rainy season.

Healthy alternative: Try pomegranate — rich in antioxidants and great for digestion.

3. Grapes

Why to avoid: Grapes have thin skins and are often difficult to clean thoroughly, making them prone to fungal growth and pesticide residue — both of which increase during humid monsoon months.

Risk: Can cause stomach upset and bacterial infections.

Healthy alternative: Apples or papayas — easier to clean and safer to consume.

4. Overripe Bananas

Why to avoid: Bananas themselves aren’t harmful, but overripe bananas during the monsoon ferment quickly, attract flies, and harbor bacteria due to high moisture levels.

Risk: Can lead to acidity, gas, and indigestion.

Healthy alternative: Eat fresh, firm bananas in moderation or switch to steamed seasonal fruits like pear or guava.

5. Berries (especially strawberries)

Why to avoid: Berries are delicate and absorb water easily, making them breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi during monsoon.

Risk: Increased risk of foodborne illness and upset stomach due to contamination.

Healthy alternative: Dried fruits in moderation (like dates or figs) or boiled fruits that are safer for gut health.

Fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, but seasonal awareness is key. During monsoon 2025, avoid fruits that are prone to spoilage, high in water content, or hard to clean. Instead, choose digestive-friendly, immunity-boosting options to stay healthy and energized through the rainy season.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)