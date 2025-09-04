Monsoon Blues: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

The monsoon season brings darkened skies and heavy rains, offering a calming balm against the otherwise intense summer heat. For a handful of individuals, this might also translate to a decrease in mood levels, some lack of energy and general emotional tiredness. Just monsoon blues, aren't they? Well, in reality, they may be signs of a real clinical disorder known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression usually associated with seasonal changes.

Niti Sapru, Consultant Psychiatrist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai shares her insights on understanding seasonal affective disorder.

The condition is a mood disorder occurring at special times of the year, often in winter because of the declining sunlight. The monsoons in India bring weeks of overcast skies and increased humidity, effectuating a disruption in the daily routine, also favoring the development of SAD.

Lack of sunlight stands as an antagonist to the internal clock of the body- the circadian rhythm, thereby disrupting the production of mood-regulating hormones i.e. serotonin and melatonin. This in turn leads to depression, tiredness, inability to concentrate, disturbances in sleeping and even appetite changes- mostly craving carbohydrates.

Monsoon SAD is often under-recognized. Besides that, staying indoors during periods of heavy rainfall would limit physical activity, social interaction, and exposure to natural light- all of which are vital for good mental health.

Who is at Risk?

Anyone can be affected by SAD, but some individuals are more prone than others:

● Individuals with a prior history of depression or anxiety

● Women are statistically more likely to experience SAD

● Those who have less exposure to natural light, such as people in dense urban areas

● Individuals with a family history of mood disorders

● Young adults seem to be more at risk compared to the elderly.

If your symptoms are making it hard for you to do everyday things during monsoon, then you need to reach out for help. The first thing is to accept that mood swings are not just "laziness" or "grumpiness because of the weather." These can be real clues for an illness. The earlier one acts, the better it is. So let me take you through some of the warning symptoms to look out for.

If you or anyone you know has been experiencing certain symptoms for more than two weeks during the monsoon season, it might be worth paying a visit to a mental health professional:

● Feeling persistently low or hopeless

● Difficulty waking up or sleeping more than usual

● Reduced interest in activities once enjoyed

● Fatigue and difficulty concentrating

● Cravings for high-carb foods

● Withdrawing from social interaction

● Heightened anxiety/irritability

Niti Sapru at last shares, "I would like to mention that even though the monsoon may be a time of lush greenery and renewal for many, for others it can be emotionally draining. If you or someone you know struggles with low mood during this season, do not dismiss it as a passing phase. Reach out for support—it is entirely valid. Your mental health matters, come rain or shine."

The treatment mainly involves lifestyle changes encompassing sticking to a fixed sleeping time, light physical activity indoors, increased exposure to natural light and a healthy diet full of fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to that, in moderate to severe cases of SAD, an evaluation by a Psychiatrist, and the use of serotonergic antidepressants along with psychotherapy like CBT is advocated.

SAD or Monsoon blues often signal the presence of mood disorders and should not be brushed off lightly, particularly when the symptoms are disabling and more than of mild intensity and short duration, say a week or so. Light therapy produces positive results in the treatment of SAD where people are exposed to artificial light of a particular intensity that simulates natural sunlight. Though more commonly applied to winter SAD, the therapy may benefit those affected during the monsoon months as well.

Emotional awareness is also necessary around seasonal changes. Keeping a mood journal, maintaining a connection with loved ones, and adhering to a structured daily routine may well be some buffers to the psychological impacts of season change.