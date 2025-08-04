Monsoon Eye Problems? Expert Reveals Ayurvedic Secrets That’ll Keep Your Vision Clear And Bright This Season

As the skies open and the monsoon rains sweep across the land, our bodies undergo a subtle but significant transformation. The cool winds and increased humidity may feel refreshing after the summer heat, but they trigger internal imbalances, especially within the doshas that regulate our health. According to Ayurveda, this shift can particularly affect our eyes, leading to dryness, irritation, redness, or even more serious visual disturbances. The good news? Thousands of years of Ayurvedic wisdom offers timeless techniques to help you maintain eye clarity and comfort during this vulnerable season.

Dr Neha Metrey, founder of Shree Jee Netra Arogyam, highlights that monsoon-related eye issues aren't just seasonal annoyances; they’re deeply connected to how Vata and Pitta doshas behave during Varsha Ritu. Ayurvedic eye care isn’t about surface symptom control; it’s about addressing the root causes through rituals, dietary shifts, and lifestyle alignment.

Why the Monsoon Affects Your Eyes

Dr Neha says, "In Ayurveda, Varsha Ritu (monsoon) is a period of Vata aggravation and Pitta accumulation. Cold, damp, and windy weather ungrounds the body (Vata prakopa), while stored heat and humidity increase internal fire (Pitta sanchaya). Your digestion weakens (Agni disruption), immunity takes a hit, and the senses—including the eyes—become more vulnerable."

Alochaka Pitta, the subdosha responsible for vision, primarily governs eyes. She says, when Vata rises and Pitta builds up, you may experience symptoms like:

1. Dry, twitchy, or fatigued eyes (due to aggravated Vata)

2. Burning, redness, or inflammation (due to accumulated Pitta)

3. Thick secretions or blurred vision (from minor Kapha imbalance due to poor diet)

To avoid these issues, Ayurveda recommends a seasonal shift in how we care for our vision.

Ayurvedic Rituals for Monsoon Eye Health

1. Netra Tarpana (Eye Rejuvenation Therapy)

A deeply nourishing treatment where medicated ghee is gently poured and retained over the eyes using a dough dam. This therapy:

→ Moisturises and soothes dry, tired eyes

→ Enhances eyesight and strengthens ocular tissues

→ Alleviates symptoms of screen fatigue or dryness

2. Anjana (Herbal Collyrium)

Dr Neha reveals, "Herbal eye applications using Sauveeranjana (daily) or Rasanjana (weekly) cleanse the eyes, reduce Kapha buildup, and combat Pitta-driven redness."

3. Nasya (Nasal Oil Therapy)

Instilling medicated oil (like Anu Taila or Shadbindu Taila) in the nostrils nourishes all sensory organs, including the eyes.

4. Padabhyanga (Foot Massage)

Dr Neha says, "Massaging the soles of your feet with ghee or medicated oil before bed helps calm Vata and improve vision. Ayurveda notes a deep connection between the feet and ocular nerves."

5. Cold Water Eye Washes

Rinsing the eyes with cold or room temperature water (especially in the early morning) can relieve burning and reduce inflammation.

What to Eat and Avoid for Healthy Eyes During Monsoon

Dr Neha reveals healthy diet recommendations and what to eat and avoid for healthy eyes during monsoon:

Pathya (Wholesome Practices):

Diet Recommendations:

1. Choose warm, light, and easy-to-digest meals

2. Include Trikatu (dry ginger, black pepper, long pepper) to boost digestion

3. Favour bitter, astringent, and pungent tastes to pacify Pitta and Vata

4. Use ghee in moderation for internal lubrication

5. Sip spiced buttermilk (takra) post meals to soothe digestion

Lifestyle Tips:

1. Avoid exposure to harsh winds or rainwater splashes on the face

2. Sleep on time and minimise screen exposure at night

3. Keep your environment dry and warm

4. Use eye-friendly indoor lighting

Apathya (What to Avoid):

Dietary Don'ts:

1. Steer clear of heavy, oily, and overly salty foods

2. Say no to fermented or stale dishes

3. Be cautious with green leafy vegetables that might carry monsoon infections

Lifestyle Habits to Avoid:

1. Overuse of digital screens without rest

2. Exposure to cold drafts or overly air-conditioned rooms

3. Sleeping during the day, which can aggravate Pitta and Kapha

4. Walking in the rain without eye protection

Ayurvedic Remedies to Support Eye Health

1. Triphala: An age-old remedy known for cleansing and rejuvenating eyes. Can be taken internally or used as a gentle eyewash.

2. Haritaki: Detoxifying and Vata-pacifying, perfect for clearing systemic dryness.

3. Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry): Loaded with Vitamin C, it supports Alochaka Pitta and nourishes visual capacity.

4. Yashtimadhu (Licorice): Soothes burning eyes when used in ghrita preparations or as eyewash.

Dr Neha concludes, "Ayurvedic eye care is more than a seasonal routine; it’s a lifestyle of conscious vision preservation. By adapting to the rhythms of nature and embracing ancient wisdom, you can keep your eyes not only disease-free but also vibrant, sharp, and full of life, even in the dampest days of monsoon. Whether it’s through Netra Tarpana, nourishing ghee, or simply sipping buttermilk, your eyes will thank you for the seasonal care."

So, this monsoon, don’t just carry an umbrella, carry wisdom too. Protect your inner vision as fiercely as you protect yourself from the rain.