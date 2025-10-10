Monsoon Hair Woes? Experts Reveal Science Behind Frizz, Hair Fall, And What Really Helps

The monsoon season brings welcoming relief from the scorching heat, but for our hair, it can be quite the nightmare. Many of us notice that during this season, hair becomes frizzy, dull, oily, and more prone to fall, which is one of the biggest concerns in humid weather. However, there is science behind these changes, and equally, science-led solutions to manage them. Dr Vikram Lahoria, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor, Ceuticoz, shares haircare solutions that address frizz, dandruff, and hair fall, helping you maintain healthy, manageable hair even through the challenges of the rainy season.

Why Does Hair Frizz in Monsoon?

Frizz is the most common complaint during the rainy season. When the air is humid, excess moisture enters the hair shaft, especially if strands are dry or damaged. This causes the cuticle which is the hair’s protective outer layer to swell and lift, leading to rough texture and that familiar puffed-up look.

Why Does Hair Fall Increase?

Another major problem during the monsoon is drastic hairfall. On average, we lose 50–100 strands a day, but during the monsoon, this number may increase to double. The high humidity makes the skull with excessive sweating, creating a moist environment that attracts dirt and weakens hair roots. Additionally, fungal infections and dandruff can accumulate during this time, which can damage hair follicles and cause hair loss.

Dr Vikram says, "A good haircare routine during monsoon doesn’t have to be complicated it simply requires balance and consistency. Try to keep your hair as dry as possible, since rainwater often carries pollutants that weaken roots and cause scalp infections. If your hair does get wet, wash it with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo."

Conditioning after every wash is equally important to smoothen the cuticle and lock in moisture. And of course, a nutrient-rich diet with proteins and vitamins is essential to support strong, healthy hair from within.

Dr Prashant Agrawal, Sr Dermatologist and Co Founder of SkinInspired India, says, "With nearly two decades of dermatology practice, I’ve seen how monsoon weather challenges even the healthiest hair. Humidity, scalp infections, and environmental stress can all take a toll, but the good news is that each problem has a clear, science-backed solution."

Why Does Humidity Cause Frizz?

Dr Prashant says, "Frizz isn’t bad luck, it’s basic hair science. Hair is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs water from the environment. During high humidity, excess water binds to the proteins in hair, causing the cuticle layer to swell and lift." The result? Uneven swelling across strands, which makes hair look frizzy, dull, and difficult to manage.

Excess fungal activity weakens hair follicles, leading to shedding. Add rainwater mixed with dust and pollutants, and scalp health is further compromised.

What Really Helps? Expert-Backed Solutions

1. Moisturise & Protect the Cuticle

- Use a sulfate-free, moisturising shampoo that cleans without stripping natural oils.

- Follow with a conditioner or leave-in serum rich in ceramides or amino acids to seal the cuticle.

2. Maintain Scalp Hygiene

- Wash thoroughly after your hair gets wet in the rain.

- Keep the scalp dry to prevent fungal buildup.

3. Avoid Excess Heat Styling

Blow-dry on a cool setting if needed.

- Excessive heat worsens cuticle damage in humid conditions.

Dermatologist’s Recommendations

Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, and the right nutrition.

1. Topical support: Antioxidants, niacinamide, and peptide-based serums strengthen roots and improve scalp health. Products with Dimethicone and Argon oil can smooth the cuticle and fight frizz.

2. Internal support: A diet rich in protein, iron, and vitamin D is vital to maintain strong, resilient hair.

3. Lifestyle: Stress management and adequate sleep also play an important role in reducing seasonal shedding.

Monsoon doesn’t have to mean messy, falling hair, it can be managed with science. Frizz and hair fall during the monsoon are common but not inevitable. With the right cleansing, scalp care, and nutrition, you can protect both hair and scalp health. When in doubt, consult a dermatologist for a regimen tailored to your hair type and concerns.