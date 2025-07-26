Monsoon Mayhem: Why Athletes Are At Greater Risk Of Joint Injuries This Rainy Season

Rain brings a beautiful break from the scorching summer heat, but for athletes, both professional and recreational. It marks the beginning of a risky rainy season. Slippery grounds and sudden weather changes with high humidity not only dampen the mood but can quite literally take a toll on your joints.

If you have noticed more knee or ankle aches while going for your morning run or playing a game of football in the rain, you’re not alone in this. Orthopaedic doctors see a clear pattern every year- Sports-related injuries tend to rise during the monsoon, and it’s not just because of careless playing.

So, what’s the reason behind? The body's response to whether more than most people realise. A drop in atmospheric pressure, which is common during the monsoon, can cause tissues around the joints to expand. For someone who already has a history of joint pain or even minor past injury, this can bring discomfort or stiffness. The humidity doesn’t help either, it makes muscles fatigue faster, and tired muscles mean less support for the joints.

Dr Ashis Acharya, Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi informed that “ACL injuries among amateur athletes spike by 18-22% during monsoon months. And not only an increase in sports injuries but also worsening of chronic joint conditions like arthritis and lower back pain are commonly seen.”

Then there’s the cold, while it's not winter-level cold, monsoon mornings can be unexpectedly chilly sometimes. Dr Ashis says, "That drop in temperature can tighten your muscles and blood vessels, making them less flexible and more prone to injury if you suddenly jump into activity without a proper warm-up."

"Now add wet and uneven playing grounds into the mix. Waterlogged parks and makeshift football fields may seem fine for a quick match, but they can be surprisingly dangerous. It only takes one wrong step to twist a knee or sprain an ankle. And these are not minor injuries; they can lead to ligament tears or long-term cartilage issues if ignored," he further adds.

Dr Ashis lists some of the common monsoon injuries as follows:

• ACL and MCL tears due to sudden twisting and motion on slippery ground

• Meniscus injuries caused by uneven playing surfaces

• Ankle injuries and Achilles tendonitis from footwear traction

• Lower back strain

Dr Ashis says, "A lot of people think stretching alone is enough before a workout or game, but during the monsoon, your body needs a little more care. Think longer warm-ups, more dynamic movement and gradually increasing your activity level instead of jumping straight into action. Also, let’s not forget hydration. It may not be sunny, but your body still loses fluids, and dehydration can make your muscles tighter and increase your injury risk. Footwear plays a silent but crucial role too. Using worn-out shoes on wet surfaces is a perfect recipe for slipping. Invest in shoes with good grip or water-resistant soles."

So, while the rains might tempt you to keep up with your fitness routine or enjoy an impromptu game, just remember your joints are not waterproof. Listening to your body, being mindful of your surroundings, and having a good warm-up session is a small step that can prevent a big setback.