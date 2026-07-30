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Monsoon skincare mistakes that could be ruining your skin and how to fix them

The humid monsoon season can trigger excess oil, clogged pores, breakouts and dull skin if you stick to your summer skincare routine. Experts recommend making a few simple seasonal changes, from switching to lightweight moisturisers to gentle exfoliation, to keep your skin healthy and balanced.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Monsoon skincare mistakes that could be ruining your skin and how to fix them
Image Credit: Pixabay

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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