/Monsoon skincare mistakes that could be ruining your skin and how to fix them

When the monsoon finally shows up, it usually feels like a little relief from that summer heat, but the added humidity can totally rewrite how your skin acts. A lot of people keep using the same skincare routine they did in the dry, hot months, and then they end up surprised by things like random breakouts, more oil than normal, clogged pores ,or just that washed out, dull look. If you tweak what you use, and when you use it, for the season you’re in, your skin can stay more balanced and healthy without all the extra chaos.
When it’s humid, using a bunch of thick stuff at once can end up feeling too much on the skin. Think heavy moisturisers, plus facial oils, and occlusive creams. They might trap sweat, sebum, and grime, which can then make clogged pores and acne more likely. So instead of stacking, try keeping the routine simpler, go with fewer, lighter products. That way the skin stays comfy and balanced, without losing hydration.
“When the air is more humid, your body tends to boost sweat and sebum, so dead skin cells can end up sitting on the surface. That buildup can make pores feel a bit clogged, and then blackheads and breakouts become more likely. A simple, gentle exfoliation routine, just once or twice a week, can really help, use mild chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid or lactic acid, rather than harsh scrubs. This kind of exfoliation keeps the whole area clearer, and helps maintain a smoother, calmer look," says Dr Sonia Gupta, Founder of Keynu Aesthetics.
But, if you exfoliate too often, or go too strong, it can mess with your skin barrier, and then irritation, redness, and overall sensitivity show up.
When humidity, sweat, and long hours of makeup all pile up, they make the ideal requirements for clogged pores. During rainy season, try swapping to something lighter, like non-comedogenic foundations or tinted moisturisers, rather than those heavy full coverage products. And don’t forget to wash it all away pretty thoroughly before bedtime, because leftover dirt, extra oil, and product residue can build up over time, then you end up with acne triggers or skin irritation.
“High humidity doesn’t always mean your skin is properly hydrated. Even though the air has more moisture, your skin can still feel dehydrated. So rather than using thick, heavy creams, go for lighter gel based moisturisers or water based lotions, they hydrate without that greasy feel. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, they add moisture support while still letting your skin breathe," says Lalita Arya, CEO, DermaPuritys.
The face isn’t the only spot that humidity affects, ya know. Places like the neck, underarms, behind the ears, and around the nose tend to hold onto sweat and moisture for a longer while. When you keep these areas clean and dry, you lower the chances of fungal infections, heat rashes, and skin irritation. Also, choosing breathable fabrics and gently patting the skin dry after you get caught in the rain can help skin stay in better shape through the monsoon season.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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