Mother’s Day 2025 Special: Chronic Fatigue, Migraines To Type 2 Diabetes, Experts On Why Women Need To Prioritise Their Health With Regular Check-ups, Self-Care

Women have multiple tasks at hand - from being a homemaker raising children, office or field jobs, and taking care of aging parents. It is widely observed that these multiple responsibilities come at a cost of their own physical and mental health. Chronic fatigue to hormonal imbalances to caregiver burnout and lifestyle disease, these women have become the most vulnerable social group. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, experts have raised a red flag and emphasized the urgent need for mothers especially working ones to prioritize regular health check-ups and intentional self-care. Here's what they shared with Zee News Digital over plight of moms and importance of regular check-ups.

According to Dr Deepak Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Delhi, "We see that woman in their late 30s to early 50s presenting with chronic fatigue, migraines, gastrointestinal disturbances, and even early signs of lifestyle diseases like hypertension or Type 2 diabetes. “These health issues are often result of women’s constantly oscillating between responsibilities—jobs, medical care for aging parents, children care and other home chores. Hence, burnout is a common phenomenon. Their tiring multitasking can lead to sleep deprivation, poor eating habits, and reduced time for exercise or preventive checkups.”

Working women are required to deal with these challenges for a healthy life for themselves. It is responsibility of all family members to lessen their multiple burden and task. With shared responsibilities these multitasking mothers can get some relief to focus on their own health.

Dr. Anil Gomber, Internal Medicine and Diabetologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi, “Multiple tasks and related challenges lead to health problems for women as they gradually neglect their own arthritis, irregular periods, or even cardiovascular health. Along with official works, working mothers do manage their children’s school, home studies, sports, and social life relentlessly. And these responsibilities collectively take heavy toll on their health”

According to experts, women must understand that caregiving doesn’t mean sacrificing their own hormonal health. On Mother’s Day, they urge every woman in this age group to prioritize an annual gynecological checkup. “The plight, pertaining to health condition, of many working women in their 40s and 50s is a serious concern. These women do not pay attention on the fact that they're entering perimenopause or facing hormonal imbalances. This is because they’re too focused on caring for others. Their burnout includes irregular cycles, mood swings, weight gain, or low libido. Families usually dub these symptoms as stress while they really require clinical intervention and help. Undermining these factors can lead to long-term reproductive and metabolic issues,” said Dr. Charu Lata Bansal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

Experts have been witnessing many mothers with symptoms of depression or anxiety. According to them, some women do not even realize it because they’re so used to it.

Dr. Sapare Rohit, Consultant Psychiatry, SPARSH Hospital, Yelahanka, Bangalore said “Working mothers cannot bear the blame of not having enough time for parents or children. It is observed that this feeling drains them emotionally. Gradually, this feeling may turn into low self-worth, irritability, sleep disturbances, and even panic attacks. It is recommended that they should prioritize their health and go for regular check-ups and therapy, if required. Creating awareness on health issues among them can help a lot.”

The nurturing role of mothers needs to be celebrated. Experts are of the view that family members should step in with shared responsibilities and keep an eye on working women’s overall health and well-being.