Mother's Day 2026: Are women biologically prepared for late motherhood?

Happy Mother's Day 2026: Motherhood no longer follows a fixed timeline. Owing to a prioritisation of higher education, career growth, financial independence, and finding the right life partner, the average age of first-time mothers has steadily increased. There’s a gradual shift in women’s roles in urban households that needs to be recognised. It’s now common to hear women say, 'I want to be mentally, emotionally, and financially ready before becoming a parent.'

"Women are making more intentional life choices than ever before. However, the reproductive biology of a female body continues to follow its natural timeline even though lifestyle choices have evolved considerably," says Dr Ila Gupta, Chairperson and Chief IVF Consultant, Pristyn Care Ferticity.

Why More Women Are Choosing Motherhood Later

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Dr Gupta says delayed motherhood is often contributed by one or a combination of the following factors:

1. Pursuing higher education

2. Building career stability

3. Delayed marriages

4. Financial preparedness

5. Wanting emotional readiness for parenthood

6. Not finding the right partner at the right time

For many women, this delay is not about rejecting motherhood. Rather, it’s about wanting to step into it when they feel prepared.

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The reality women should know about their reproductive health

Women must remember that, biologically, a woman is born with a limited number of eggs, and both the quality and quantity of these eggs decline with age. It’s quite natural for female fertility to start declining in the early 30s and become more significant after 35. This natural decline makes natural conception increasingly difficult and raises the probability of miscarriage, pregnancy complications, and chromosomal abnormalities.

Speaking on the matter, Dr Ila Gupta says, “Many women believe fertility treatments can fully compensate for age-related fertility decline. While reproductive medicine has advanced significantly, biology still plays a crucial role.”

She added, “The goal is not to create fear around late pregnancies, but to help women make informed decisions with clarity.”

Awareness for assured outcomes

Fertility specialists identify one of the primary challenges for late pregnancy is that many couples only begin discussing fertility when they are actively trying to conceive. In such cases, doctors suggest gaining adequate knowledge and awareness as it can help women explore options such as fertility assessments, ovarian reserve testing, lifestyle improvements, and even egg freezing when medically appropriate. Women who are considering to postpone motherhood, freezing eggs at a younger age helps to preserve healthier eggs for the future.

While it’s not necessary for every female, choosing to freeze eggs early enables women to make proactive decisions rather than living on the edge feeling that they are running out of time.

According to Dr Ila, “Women should treat fertility awareness as an important part of overall health planning. The more informed they are, the more empowered their decisions become.”

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More about choice, less about pressure

Significant data suggests that late motherhood is not always complicated. Several studies have concluded that many women conceive naturally in their late 30s and go on to have healthy pregnancies, while others may require medical assistance.

This Mother’s Day, let’s ensure that the conversation moves beyond societal pressure and focuses more on informed choices. As real empowerment comes from having both options and awareness, women deserve the freedom to choose motherhood on their own terms.