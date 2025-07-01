Motion sickness remedies: Feel Sick In Cars, Planes Or Boats? Here’s Why It Happens And 9 Quick Fixes That Actually Work

Motion sickness can hit you out of nowhere, a simple car ride, a plane trip, or even a boat cruise can suddenly turn into a dizzy, nauseating experience. But have you ever wondered why some people suffer while others enjoy the journey with no problem?

Let’s break down the science behind motion sickness, and most importantly, what you can do to prevent or relieve it quickly.

What Exactly Is Motion Sickness?

Motion sickness, also called travel sickness, occurs when your brain receives conflicting signals from your inner ears, eyes, and body. For instance, when you're in a car reading a book, your eyes see still pages, but your inner ear feels movement. This confusion between what you're seeing and what you're feeling triggers nausea, dizziness, and even cold sweats.

Motion sickness is essentially your brain’s confusion in processing movement. It thinks something is wrong, and responds as if you've been poisoned.

Common Symptoms of Motion Sickness

1. Nausea or vomiting

2. Cold sweats

3. Dizziness or light-headedness

4. Headaches

5. Rapid breathing

6. Fatigue

7. Pale skin

While it can affect anyone, women (especially during menstruation or pregnancy), children aged 2–12, and people prone to migraines are more likely to suffer.

Why Some People Get It More Than Others?

1. Inner Ear Sensitivity: Some individuals have a more sensitive vestibular system (responsible for balance).

2. Genetics: Motion sickness can run in families.

3. Hormonal Fluctuations: Estrogen levels can affect balance perception.

4. Poor Visual Adaptation: Difficulty adjusting to motion cues visually.

5. Anxiety and Stress: Nervousness can amplify symptoms.

9 Quick Remedies That Can Provide Fast Relief

Whether you’re planning a long road trip or boarding a flight soon, these effective remedies can make your journey smooth:

1. Ginger – The Natural Wonder Root

Ginger is nature’s best remedy for nausea. Studies show ginger reduces motion-induced queasiness effectively.

How to use:

→ Ginger tea before travel

→ Ginger candies or chews during the trip

→ 1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger juice with honey

2. Acupressure Bands

Sea-Bands or other acupressure wristbands target the P6 (Nei-Kuan) pressure point on your inner wrist. This age-old technique has shown proven results.

How to use:

→ Wear them on both wrists throughout the journey.

3. Look at the Horizon

Fix your eyes on a steady point in the distance, like the horizon or a tree ahead. This helps align visual input with physical motion.

4. Avoid Reading or Looking at Screens

Reading a book or watching videos worsens the eye-ear mismatch. Instead, listen to music or podcasts to pass time without triggering nausea.

5. Sit in the Right Spot

Your seat location can drastically reduce symptoms:

→ Car: Sit in the front seat

→ Bus: Near the middle, by a window

→ Plane: Over the wings

→ Boat: Lower deck, middle of the vessel

6. Stay Cool and Well-Ventilated

Heat and stuffiness make things worse. Keep the air circulating, use an AC vent, open window, or carry a portable fan.

7. Aromatherapy Can Help

Scents like peppermint, lavender, and lemon can reduce nausea. Carry a roll-on or essential oil blend for on-the-go relief.

8. Avoid Heavy or Greasy Meals Before Travel

A full stomach can increase the chances of vomiting. Eat something light like toast or a banana and avoid spicy or rich foods.

9. OTC Medications

Antihistamines like dimenhydrinate (Dramamine) or meclizine can prevent symptoms if taken 30-60 minutes before travel. However, they can cause drowsiness.

→ Pro Tip: Consult a doctor if motion sickness is frequent or severe.

Long-Term Strategies to Build Tolerance

Try 'motion desensitisation' by gradually exposing yourself to short travel periods.

Eye exercises to improve focus and depth perception.

Vestibular therapy with a specialist for chronic sufferers.

Ayurvedic Insight

In Ayurveda, motion sickness is considered a vata imbalance. Remedies include:

1. Fennel seeds

2. Triphala churna before bedtime

3. Brahmi or Ashwagandha for calming the nervous system

Motion sickness may feel like a curse, but it doesn’t have to ruin your travel plans. With a combination of quick fixes, smart habits, and natural remedies, you can enjoy every road, sky, or sea journey without a second thought.

Travel smart, stay nausea-free, and let the world be your ride!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)