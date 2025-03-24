Mumbai Exec’s Shocking 30 Kg Weight Loss: How Strength Training Transformed His Life

From Obese to Fit, A Journey of Strength and Discipline: For Rohit Boda, fitness is more than just a goal—it’s a way of life. The entrepreneur and business leader once weighed 104 kg, but instead of opting for quick-fix diets or unsustainable routines, he embarked on a disciplined journey of strength training and mindful nutrition. His transformation, dropping 30 kg to reach a strong and sustainable 74 kg, proves that true fitness is built through consistency and smart choices.

A Fitness Journey Rooted in Discipline

Like many young professionals, Rohit struggled to balance his ambitious career with a healthy lifestyle. However, instead of resorting to crash diets or extreme weight loss measures, he adopted a structured approach. Over 14 years, he transformed his body through a combination of strength training, balanced nutrition, and mental resilience.

Rebuilding Strength: From 104 Kg to 74 Kg

Rather than letting obstacles derail his progress, Rohit focused on long-term health. His key strategies included:

→ Strength Training: Building muscle to enhance metabolism and overall fitness.

→ Mindful Nutrition: Prioritizing balanced meals over fad diets.

→ Sustainable Approach: Avoiding drastic weight loss techniques in favor of steady progress.

Unlike traditional weight loss stories that emphasize cutting calories alone, Rohit’s journey highlights the importance of rebuilding strength while shedding excess weight.

Who is Rohit Boda?

Rohit Boda is the Group Managing Director of JB Boda Group, an Indian company specializing in insurance and reinsurance broking services. In addition to running his family business, he founded RB Ventures in Dubai and SquatUp, a fitness initiative promoting community-driven wellness.

On LinkedIn, Rohit describes himself as a former “obese human” who found his passion in fitness. His journey from 104 kg to 74 kg has not only transformed his body but also shaped his entrepreneurial mindset.

"The only way for this steady progress was and is my passion and joy towards doing crazy things and taking risks," he shared in a LinkedIn post.

A Passion for Fitness

Rohit's inspirig story serves as motivation for professionals looking to balance career success with health and well-being. Rohit Boda’s journey is proof that with the right mindset, discipline, and sustainable fitness practices, anyone can achieve lasting transformation.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)