Mumtaz’s Age-Defying Fitness Secret At 77: One Rule Akshay Kumar Taught Her That Changed Everything

Who says age can slow you down? At 77, veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz is proving that age is just a number, if you stick to discipline, routine, and a timeless tip from none other than Akshay Kumar.

In a recent candid interview with Radio Nasha Official, the yesteryear icon opened up about the simple yet powerful rules she follows to maintain her fitness, glow, and graceful aging. And surprisingly, a golden nugget of advice from Akshay Kumar has become the cornerstone of her wellness journey.

“Akshay Kumar told me, ‘Don’t eat after 5-6 pm,’ and I’ve followed that till today,” Mumtaz shared.

A Life Rooted in Discipline and Simplicity

From being one of the most glamorous stars of her time to now being a glowing example of aging gracefully, Mumtaz's approach to health has always been rooted in consistency.

“I am very strict about food. I don’t eat much. I don’t eat the wrong things,” she said.

But that’s not all. She makes her own skincare masks, takes care of her hair and face meticulously, and is committed to a healthy lifestyle that revolves around early mornings and balanced routines.

Mumtaz’s Daily Routine: A Blueprint for Healthy Aging

Here’s a look at the wellness routine that keeps Mumtaz feeling fresh, fit, and radiant at 77:

→ Bedtime: 9–10 PM

→ Wake-up time: 4–5 AM

→ Workout: Daily at 7 AM

→ Morning Drink: Black tea

→ Breakfast: Light and non-fattening

→ Lunch: Balanced and moderate

→ Dinner: None at all, just fruits if needed

Her secret weapon? No eating after 5-6 PM, inspired by Akshay Kumar’s disciplined lifestyle.

Why Skipping Late-Night Dinners Works

Akshay Kumar, known for his commitment to fitness, has long promoted early dinners, and science backs this up. Late-night meals are often linked to:

1. Poor digestion

2. Bloating, acidity, and heartburn

3. Interrupted sleep and sluggish metabolism

4. Increased risk of weight gain

Eating early gives your body time to digest, improves sleep quality, and resets your metabolism. Your gut is more active during the day, so nighttime should be for rest, not for breaking down food.

While most people chase diet fads or extreme detox plans, experts agree that the timing of meals can be just as important, if not more.

Eating before 6 PM allows the digestive system to work efficiently and reduces strain on the body during sleep. This one lifestyle change can lead to better energy, weight control, and improved gut health.

Mumtaz’s advice isn’t about starving or following unrealistic beauty standards. It’s about consistency, early meals, and respecting your body’s natural rhythm.

She may not be doing crash diets or gym marathons, but she’s living proof that a well-timed, mindful lifestyle can help you stay young, at heart and in health.

The Akshay Kumar Effect

Mumtaz credits her glow and grace to years of careful living, topped off with that one golden rule she got from Akshay:

“No dinner after 6 PM.”

Simple, doable, and sustainable, sometimes, it’s not about big changes, but the right ones at the right time.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)