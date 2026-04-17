My child has cold, is it safe to give her bananas? Expert says...

When baby Anamika, all of 2.7 years and battling a nasty bout of cold, wanted to have bananas, her grandmother strictly said no - 'bananas worsen cold and cogestion and should not be had when you have the flu', she said. Anamika's grandmom is not alone, many Indian households believe that having bananas in a complete no-no. But how much truth is there to this statement - is this backed by science, or is it simply a long-standing myth? Experts - Dr Vivek Jain, Senior Director & Unit Head, Paediatrics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi and - weigh in.

Bananas are bad during: Origin of the myth

Dr Jain says that the belief that bananas "worsen cold and cough likely stems from their soft texture and the perception that they may increase mucus production. In many cultures, bananas are considered 'cold' foods, and therefore thought to aggravate respiratory symptoms." However, he points out that modern paediatric science does not support this claim. Following are some myths vs facts, as listed by Dr Jain.

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Myth 1: Bananas increase mucus and worsen cough.

Fact: There is no scientific evidence that bananas increase mucus production. The sensation of “thickened” saliva after eating bananas may be misinterpreted as mucus, but this is temporary and harmless.

Myth 2: Bananas should be avoided during cold weather or illness.

Fact: Bananas can be safely consumed even during a cold. They are gentle on the stomach and easy to digest, making them suitable for children who may have reduced appetite.

Myth 3: Bananas can trigger or prolong respiratory infections.

Fact: Bananas do not cause or prolong infections. Common colds are caused by viruses, not food.

Nutritional benefits of bananas

Doctors point out that bananas are, in fact, a nutritious option for children during illness. The easy-to-digest fruit is rich in:

• Vitamin C, which supports immune function

• Vitamin B6, essential for metabolism and brain development

• Potassium, which helps maintain fluid balance

• Dietary fiber, aiding digestion

For children who are unwell, bananas can be a convenient and energy-rich snack.

When to be cautious about feeding children bananas

While bananas are generally safe, a few exceptions exist, says Dr Jain:

• If a child has a specific allergy to bananas (rare but possible)

• If the child notices increased throat discomfort personally after eating them

• In cases of severe cough where certain foods may cause irritation—though this varies individually

Practical advice for parents serving bananas

• Give kids bananas at room temperature, rather than chilled

• Pair them with other easily digestible foods like porridge or yogurt

• Focus more on overall hydration and balanced nutrition rather than eliminating specific foods

Bananas are not the enemy during a cold. "The idea that they worsen cough or increase mucus is largely a myth without scientific backing. In fact, they can be a helpful addition to a child’s diet during illness. Instead of restricting foods based on myths, parents should focus on comfort, hydration, and proper medical care when needed. A balanced approach not unnecessary food restrictions is key to helping children recover faster and stay healthy," Dr Jain advises.



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and is based on quotes of experts mentioned here. It must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.Always check with your doctor about your child's health and diet.)