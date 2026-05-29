My child is almost 3. She is not saying full sentences. Should I be worried? AI responds

Milestones are important in a child's life as it can help explain a kid's behavior and often, experts use these as landmarks to track development. Among other milestones, speech is a very important landmark in a child's life and can often be an indicator of a child's future communication skills and even brain development. So naturally, when speech is delayed parents worry. As awareness abounds and social media exposure increases, parents are often quick to jump to conclusion in case of any deviation from the norm. But when should you be actually worried and when is a speech delay just a normal phase for some kids? Here's what AI says.



We asked AI: "My toddler is almost 3. She is not saying full sentences. Should I be worried?"

Here's how AI responded:

"Not necessarily — many toddlers develop speech at different rates. Around age 3, children often start speaking in short sentences, but some are naturally later talkers and still catch up well.

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A few encouraging signs to look for:

- She understands what you say

- Follows simple instructions

- Uses words to ask for things

- Makes eye contact and interacts socially

- Learns new words gradually

- Tries combining 2–3 words sometimes

If those are happening, it may simply be a mild speech delay. It’s worth discussing with your pediatrician or a speech-language therapist if:

- She says very few words

- Doesn’t combine words at all

- Speech is very unclear

- Doesn’t respond to his name consistently

- Has trouble understanding language

- Shows limited social interaction or play

Early support can make a big difference, and getting an evaluation does not automatically mean something serious is wrong.

Simple things you can do at home:

- Talk during daily routines (“Now we wash hands”)

- Read picture books every day

- Sing nursery rhymes

- Expand her speech (“ball” → “big ball”)

- Limit passive screen time

- Give her time to answer instead of rushing

Many children improve significantly with regular interaction and, if needed, early speech therapy."

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Is screen a culprit when it comes to speech delays?

Today, a lot of children are exposed to screens - TV, mobiles, tablets and more - from a very young age. So can screens cause speech delays, we asked AI. Here's what it said:

"Yes — excessive screen time, especially passive watching, can contribute to speech and language delays in some young children.

Toddlers learn language best through:

- Back-and-forth conversation

- Eye contact

- Facial expressions

- Play and interaction

- Hearing real human speech directed at them

Screens often reduce those interactions, particularly if:

- The child watches alone

- TV/background videos are on for long periods

- Screen time replaces talking, reading, or play

For children under 3, heavy screen exposure has been linked in studies to delayed language development, shorter attention spans, and reduced social interaction. Interactive video chatting with family is different and tends to be less concerning because it involves real communication. That said, screens are usually not the only cause. Some children with speech delays have:

- Hearing issues

- Developmental differences

- Family history of late talking

- Limited social interaction

- Simply a slower language-development pace

Helpful screen habits:

- Keep screen time limited and high quality

- Watch together and talk about what’s happening

- Pause and ask questions

- Prioritise play, reading, and conversation

- Avoid screens during meals and before bed

For a nearly 3-year-old with delayed sentences, reducing screen time and increasing interactive communication can be very beneficial. If you’re concerned, a speech-language evaluation is still worthwhile because early support helps most children improve faster."