Digitalisation is rapidly transforming every aspect of our daily lives, whether it’s banking, business, education, entertainment, or healthcare. While the digital revolution has made learning more accessible by bringing classrooms into our homes, it has also raised serious concerns about its impact on children’s eye health.

Dr Amod Nayak, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, says, "The rise in online learning was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with a noticeable increase in CHILDHOOD MYOPIA (near-sightedness)." Virtual classrooms have become a part of modern education, it is important to understand the impact of extended screen time and reduced outdoor activity on our children’s visual development.

The Digital Dilemma

Dr Amod explains, "Myopia occurs because of increased axial length, causing distant objects to appear blurry. Although genetics plays a role, environmental factors, particularly near work and lack of outdoor time, are major contributors. Online learning demands hours of screen-based near work, with little interruption. Because of which, children are spending more time indoors, staring at digital devices, and less outdoors with exposure to natural light."

Studies from countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea, regions already battling high rates of myopia, report a surge in cases during the pandemic lockdowns. A 2021 study published in JAMA Ophthalmology found that the prevalence of myopia in children aged 6 to 8 increased by up to 3 times compared to pre-pandemic levels. Similar trends are being observed worldwide.

The Mechanics Behind Digital Eye Strain

Dr Amod says, "When children focus on screens continuously, the eyes are in constant near-focus, which increases the risk of myopia progression. Compounding the issue use of devices with small screens and poor posture, and artificial lighting."

Prolonged screen exposure also leads to digital eye strain, characterised by dryness, headaches, and blurred vision, which, though not the same as myopia, increases visual discomfort and reduces visual hygiene.

The Outdoor Antidote

"Spending time outdoors has been shown to slow the onset and progression of myopia in children. Natural daylight stimulates dopamine release in the retina, which helps regulate eye growth. 90 minutes of outdoor activity daily is recommended to diminish the risk of myopia and its progression," says Dr Amod.

Towards Healthier Digital Learning

Dr Amod says, "While online learning is here to stay, balancing screen time with protective habits is crucial. The “20-20-20 rule,” taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes, can reduce eye strain. Schools and parents must encourage regular outdoor play, limit unnecessary screen use, and ensure proper lighting and ergonomics during digital learning."

Virtual classrooms offer flexibility and accessibility, but they also pose challenges for children’s visual health. By recognising the causal relationship between screen usage and myopia, educators and families should take proactive steps to protect children’s vision in this digital age.