Myth vs Reality: Debunking Common Misconceptions Around PCOS And Fertility

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is one of the most common hormonal conditions among women of reproductive age, yet it’s also one of the most misunderstood. Especially when it comes to fertility. This confusion can cause fear, delays in getting help, and emotional stress.

Let’s break down some of the most common myths so women can feel more confident and informed about their health as shared by Dr. Radhika Sheth, Medical Director at Luma Fertility.

Myth 1: PCOS means you can’t get pregnant

Reality: PCOS can make it harder to conceive because it affects ovulation, but it doesn’t mean you can’t get pregnant. Many women with PCOS go on to conceive naturally, or with help like ovulation-inducing medications or assisted reproductive techniques. Infertility is not guaranteed. With early diagnosis and the right care, your chances of getting pregnant can improve significantly.

Myth 2: You need to have cysts on your ovaries to be diagnosed

Reality: PCOS can be misleading. You don’t need to have ovarian cysts to be diagnosed. Doctors usually check for three things: irregular periods, signs of excess androgens (like acne or facial hair), and polycystic ovaries on ultrasound. If you have any two of these three, it could indicate PCOS even if no cysts are found.

Myth 3: If you’re not trying for a baby, PCOS isn’t a big deal

Reality: PCOS affects more than just fertility. It’s a long-term condition that can increase the risk of things like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health issues. Even if you’re not planning a pregnancy right now, managing PCOS is important for your long-term health and wellbeing.

Myth 4: Weight loss will cure PCOS

Reality: While losing weight can help improve symptoms and regulate your cycle if you're overweight, it’s not a cure. PCOS is influenced by many factors like genetics, insulin resistance, and hormones. Even women with a healthy weight can have PCOS. Treatment usually involves a combination of lifestyle changes, medication, and regular monitoring.

Myth 5: Birth control pills cause PCOS

Reality: This one’s completely false. Birth control pills are often prescribed to manage symptoms like irregular periods or acne in women with PCOS. They don’t cause the condition. Sometimes, women only notice irregular cycles after stopping the pill but the hormonal imbalance was likely there before and just masked by the pill.

Myth 6: PCOS is rare and only affects older women

Reality: PCOS is actually very common, it affects around 1 in 5 women in India. It can start as early as the teenage years but often goes undiagnosed. That’s because symptoms like acne, hair growth, or irregular periods are often brushed off as “normal” changes. Catching it early can make a big difference in both your fertility and long-term health.

Take Charge of Your Health

Living with PCOS can be challenging, but it’s manageable especially with the right support. Today, women have access to expert care, better diagnostics, and personalized treatment plans that can make all the difference.

If you think you might have PCOS or you’ve been recently diagnosed, don’t rely on internet myths or social media advice. Talk to a qualified gynecologist or fertility expert who can guide you with clarity.

Dr. Nidhi Jha, MBBS, MS (Obs & Gynae), FIAOG, and the Lead IVF Specialist says, "When it comes to PCOS and fertility, there are many myths that often cause unnecessary fear. One of the most common misconceptions is that having PCOS means you cannot conceive. The reality is that while PCOS can make conception more challenging due to irregular ovulation, with proper medical guidance, lifestyle changes, and timely treatment, many women with PCOS go on to have healthy pregnancies."

Another myth is that weight gain or acne alone confirms PCOS—these may be symptoms, but diagnosis requires a holistic evaluation. Equally misleading is the belief that PCOS is only a reproductive issue; in truth, it impacts overall health, including metabolism and hormonal balance. Early diagnosis, personalized care, and awareness can empower women to manage PCOS effectively. Fertility is possible—what’s needed is the right support, consistent management, and breaking free from stigma-driven misconceptions