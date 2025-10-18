Nail Lines You’re Ignoring Could Be Life-Altering: Here’s What Your Body Is Missing

Lines on Nails: Beautiful nails enhance the charm of hands. But when nails start weakening, breaking, turning black or yellow or developing lines, the problem is not just cosmetic. Such changes can also reflect health concerns. Variations in nails often indicate a lack of essential nutrients. Raised lines can appear for several reasons. Ageing, certain health conditions or specific nutrient deficiencies in the body are some of the common causes.

Here’s why it happens.

If long and white lines appear on nails, it can be a sign of ageing. With age, the body may lack proper nutrition, leading to nutrient deficiencies and health-related conditions. If the lines appear only on one side, they are usually age-related and not considered dangerous.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, if the lines are deep, nails are breaking or discoloration like blackening occurs, it could indicate underlying health issues.

Vertical Straight Lines: If faint and straight lines start appearing on nails, they are generally a normal sign of ageing. These lines are usually harmless.

But if the lines are very deep, accompanied by nail breakage or discoloration, it may indicate health problems. Conditions such as eczema, very dry skin or hypothyroidism can make nails thick, thin or brittle, causing them to break easily.

Lichen planus, an autoimmune disease, can also create lines on nails. These are sometimes called “beauty lines” and may increase due to stress or illness.

White Lines: In medical terms, these are called leukonychia striata. These lines can result from minor trauma and fungal nail infections (onychomycosis) or hereditary conditions. If the lines keep spreading, consulting a doctor is recommended.

Black Or Brown Lines: Some nails develop black or brown lines, known medically as melanonychia. These can appear due to trauma, infection or certain medications.

Black Lines: Black lines on nails may indicate deficiencies in vitamin C, zinc or other essential nutrients. Eating nutrient-rich foods can help. If there is bleeding from the lines or pain, it is crucial to see a doctor.

White Bands Or Lines: Known as mees lines, these can appear as faint bands on nails. They should not be ignored as they may indicate arsenic poisoning or kidney failure. Consulting a doctor is strongly advised.

(The tips in this article are for general information only. Before starting any fitness programme, changing your diet or attempting remedies, consult your doctor. Zee News does not verify the accuracy of any claims mentioned in this article)