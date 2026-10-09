/Nana Patekar passes away due to cardiac arrest: How to spot early warning signs and what to do in the first 5 minutes

In a heartbreaking development for the Indian film industry and fans across the world, veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away following a sudden cardiac collapse. Known for his iconic performances, powerful dialogue delivery, and unmatched screen presence, the acclaimed performer's sudden demise has left the fraternity and his millions of admirers in deep shock and mourning.
As news of his passing spread, discussions around sudden cardiac events and emergency heart care have once again taken centre stage. Medical professionals outline the underlying causes of cardiac failure, key warning signals that are often overlooked, and the crucial steps needed during the first few minutes of an emergency.
Medical science distinguishes clearly between various heart conditions, though they are frequently confused by the general public.
Dr Ajeet Bana, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Eternal Hospital, Jaipur says, "Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart’s electrical system develops a sudden disturbance, causing the heart to stop pumping blood effectively. It can be associated with coronary artery disease, previous heart damage, heart failure or certain abnormal heart rhythms."
Explaining how this state impacts bodily function, Dr Rushikesh Patil, Associate Director of Cardiac Heart Centre, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital adds, "There is no blood supplied to the brain and other vital organs, and the individual falls down, loses consciousness, and stops breathing properly."
Many often confuse a cardiac arrest with a heart attack, but their mechanics are entirely different.
Dr Tushar Bhatti, Cardiology, FSCAI, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot explains, "A heart attack generally occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, while cardiac arrest is primarily a pumping failure of the heart. However, a heart attack can sometimes trigger arrest."
Dr Bana further highlights, "A heart attack can sometimes trigger cardiac arrest, which is why recognising cardiac symptoms and seeking timely medical attention is important."
Even individuals who maintain an active lifestyle and appear physically fit can develop silent underlying heart risks as they grow older.
Dr Bana notes, "Physical fitness is an important part of cardiovascular health, yet it represents one aspect of overall heart health. With advancing age, the likelihood of conditions such as coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol abnormalities and heart rhythm disorders increases."
He further points out, "A person may feel healthy and remain physically active while an underlying cardiovascular risk develops, making preventive checks an important part of maintaining heart health."
While chest discomfort remains the most widely recognised indicator of a cardiac issue, several other subtle symptoms should never be ignored.
Dr Bhatti cautions, "These can include chest pain, difficulty breathing during exertion or while climbing stairs, palpitations and unusual or easy fatigue. In some cases, worsening chest pain, increasing difficulty in breathing, abnormal heart rhythms, a sudden drop in blood pressure or light‑headedness may occur."
Echoing similar concerns regarding older adults, Dr Bana states, "In older adults, persistent or unexplained breathlessness, a noticeable decline in exercise tolerance or recurrent episodes of dizziness deserve medical attention."
Additionally, premonitory signs can appear well before a collapse occurs.
Dr Patil reveals, "Sudden cardiac arrest strikes almost immediately with a total loss of consciousness, no pulse, and no normal breathing, though sometimes chest discomfort, breathlessness, palpitations, dizziness, fainting spells patient may experience hours or days before the episode."
When a sudden collapse takes place, taking immediate action before professional medical help arrives is vital for survival.
Dr. Ahmar Nauman Tarique, Associate Director, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology, Cardiac Care, Medanta Gurugram says, "So the first thing you do is you see if they respond. Talk to them, and give them a gentle tap on the shoulder. If they don't respond and aren't breathing normally or are only gasping, assume it's a cardiac arrest and call emergency medical services immediately."
Warning against common mistakes made during a collapse, Dr Amit Handa, Consultant Cardiologist, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, Noida, advises, "Never give food, water or medicine to the patient. Never let the person get up or walk, especially if he is still confused, weak or drowsy."
Dr Bana also stresses, "Family members should focus on immediate CPR and access to an AED rather than giving the person water, trying to make them sit up or waiting for them to recover."
Highlighting the urgency of bystander intervention, Dr Patil emphasises, "Survival chances fall roughly 10 per cent with every minute that passes. Ambulances take time, so bystander CPR is often the difference between life and death."
Starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) promptly helps keep blood and oxygen circulating to vital organs until emergency responders arrive.
Dr Tarique instructs, "Place the person on a hard, flat surface and start chest compressions in the centre of the chest. Allow the chest to recoil fully between compressions. Perform firm and continuous compressions."
Providing specific physical instructions, Dr Bhatti guides, "Put the heel of one hand in the centre of the chest. Place the other hand on top. Keep your arms straight. Position your shoulders directly over your hands. Begin chest compressions at a rate of 100–120 compressions per minute, pushing to a depth of 5–6 cm in an adult."
Dr Patil adds, "If trained, give two rescue breaths after every 30 compressions. Each breath should last about 1 second, just enough to make the victim's chest visibly rise."
However, even if someone is untrained in mouth-to-mouth breathing, chest-only compressions are still effective.
Dr Handa explains, "If you are trained and willing, give two breaths for every 30 compressions. If not, continue hands-only CPR without stopping."
If an automated external defibrillator (AED) is on hand, it should be deployed without delay.
Dr Handa advises, "Turn on the device and listen to its voice instructions. Put the pads on the bare chest but do not touch the victim while the AED is analysing the heart rhythm and administering a shock."
Summarising the essential emergency protocol, Dr Handa concludes, "The most important rule is simple and that is recognise cardiac arrest early, call for help, start CPR and use an AED without delay."
(This article features expert quotes provided for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition.)
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