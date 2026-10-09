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Nana Patekar passes away due to cardiac arrest: How to spot early warning signs and what to do in the first 5 minutes

Following the sad demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leading cardiologists explain the critical differences between heart conditions, warning signs, and life-saving CPR steps.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Nana Patekar passes away due to cardiac arrest: How to spot early warning signs and what to do in the first 5 minutes
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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