National Doctors' Day 2026: Picture this. You are sitting in office and suddenly, you feel a sharp pain in the chest. Immediately, you fish out your mobile or on office laptop, open platforms like Chatgpt or Gemini or access some other AI tool and ask them to explain the cause behind it. The response might make you all the more anxious, or assure you even though in reality, there's a cause for worry.
This is an oft-repeated scene in today's society where people are increasingly depending on AI for self-diagnosis. Many people, instead of approaching an actual doctor, would often rely on AI tools for medical diagnosis. Some have the excuse that they are only checking with AI for "minor" health issues. But experts warn that AI diagnosis can often go wrong. On National Doctors' Day 2026, two doctors - Dr Aditya Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery & Cyberknife, Artemis Hospital Gurugram, and Dr Chandani Jain Gupta, HOD Dermatology, Elantis Healthcare New Delhi - share how self-diagnosis using AI can be a risky proposition.
AI can give a list of diseases and conditions, many of which may be rare and serious. "This can lead to excess fear and health anxiety. AI may also state that a symptom is of no concern when it is and needs a visit to the doctor. Each instance is troublesome, one can lead to panic and another can delay the person from receiving proper treatment," says Dr Chandani Jain Gupta. Dr Chandani adds, "The emotional stress of diagnosing oneself incorrectly will usually also cause problems with sleeping or working or with general mental wellness."
Many individuals today search for their symptoms using AI or by searching the web with the hope that the first result is correct. Dr Aditya Gupta shares, "The issue with using AI to get an answer to your symptoms is because you could be misdiagnosing yourself and as a result, are delaying the diagnosis of something serious by self-treating based on an answer generated by AI."
Giving examples, the doctor says, "Take headaches. They could be due to dehydration, migraine, high blood pressure or even a brain disorder and therefore, if you treat your headache based on AI's gold standard recommendations to help you get rid of it, you may delay diagnosing a much more serious illness and allow it to continue getting worse."
AI typically offers insight based upon the general population. However, Dr Chandani shares that individual decisions related to healthcare will often be influenced by age, previous medical history, pregnancy status, allergies, family history, lifestyle choices, and preexisting conditions.
"Two individuals experiencing a similar reaction or treatment could potentially have dramatically different outcomes as regarding that condition. For example, looking at the same symptom of fever regarding a healthy adult and that of a person who has been diagnosed with cancer requires a totally different approach to treating those persons because their body’s immune system would react to that elevated temperature differently," explains Dr Chandani.
Diagnosing oneself without reference to what would be considered acceptable clinical judgement may lead to making the wrong decision about your medical condition and inaccurate outcome of your treatment, the doctor further adds. She says, "Remember, every diagnosis provides an individual basis for how to proceed regarding that particular diagnosis and therefore, you should always discuss your entire medical history with your doctor prior to using any AI-generated information about you."
Self-diagnosis is risky because you could not identify the medical event. For example, you could mistake chest pain for indigestion or difficulty breathing as anxiety, says Dr Aditya.
"AI chatbots can offer common explanations for symptoms, but this reassurance can prevent you from getting emergency treatment for a heart attack, a stroke or a significant infection, every moment is essential when treating these disorders. The AI cannot tell how sick you are or how to check your blood pressure or other indications that a physician would use in looking for the cause of your symptoms. You should not use AI if you have any of the following symptoms like acute chest pain, sudden weakness, difficulty breathing, confusion, high fever with altered consciousness, or profuse bleeding. You should go to an emergency room immediately for treatment," Dr Aditya adds.
When people self-medicate or engage in unsafe drug use and rely on AI-generated information to guide their self-medication choices there can be consequences. Dr Aditya explains, "Some people will begin taking prescription medications that have been prescribed previously, but are out of date and without medical supervision, which may lead to taking incorrectly dosed amounts of the medications, experiencing drug interactions that could be adverse, developing allergic responses and unnecessarily using antibiotics, all of which could further increase antibiotic resistance."
The doctor points out that additionally, many medications require monitoring via blood tests or other follow-up assessments. "Also, taking supplements and herbal products based only on AI-generated data may negatively impact prescription drug usage and may worsen pre-existing medical problems."
Good health care involves much more than just diagnosing a patient with a disease. When we make a clinical decision, we look at the patient's history, physical exam findings, body language, emotional state, their home life and social situation and their lifestyle in order to make an accurate diagnosis, says Dr Chandani. She adds that doctor-patient relationship builds trust, encourages the patient to follow through with their treatment, and improves the patient's overall health status and long-term outcomes. "If all health care were delivered through an AI, patients could receive incomplete care and lose an opportunity to receive preventive care," says Dr Chandani.
Experts say that people should treat what AI provides you as the beginning of your decision-making process related to health and not what you use to make a final diagnosis. "If you are still concerned about a symptom or haven't seen improvement from using at-home methods, consult a doctor to receive an accurate assessment," says Dr Chandani.
Dr Aditya has an important warning: Do not start, stop or change any prescribed medication without your doctors prior review and approval. Given that AI-generated data may lead you to make changes, be sure to discuss any changes with your physician prior to implementing a change in your medication routine. AI can assist in providing general information about health, but cannot do a physical examination, assess for subtle clinical signs, order tests, etc. So, doctors say that use AI for general education and not as a substitute for seeking professional medical opinions when your symptoms are severe, continual, and atypical. Use AI as an additional resource for health information but do not allow it to replace the experience, clinical judgement, and compassion provided by a qualified doctor.
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