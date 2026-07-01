/National Doctors’ Day 2026 Exclusive: How doctors take care of their own well-being

National Doctors’ Day 2026 Special: Every year on July 1st, we celebrate Doctors' Day in India - marking a special day to say 'thank you' to doctors — the people who stay up all night for emergencies, skip meals to see one more patient, and take care of us when we're at our worst. But here's a question we rarely ask: Who takes care of the doctors? A doctor spends the whole day thinking about other people's health. Their own health often takes a back seat. Long hours, no proper meals, barely any sleep, and the stress of dealing with life-and-death situations every day — it all adds up. Yet most of us never stop to ask how they cope with it.
So this Doctors' Day, we asked doctors that very question. Not about their patients this time, but about themselves. How they take care of themselves - their own mental and physical well-being?
"Since I am a ENT I generally have long working hours. I look after patients but with that I also understand how important it is to take care of myself self mentally and physically as well. And for the same I take constant efforts when it comes to my physical health I make sure I walk early morning atleast for an hour so that it keeps my health fine once that is done I try and do the basic exercises and stretching including yoga to keep my mental health at peace. I try and make sure that I don’t skip meals incase that happens I chew on some healthy snacks or even fruits to keep myself going throughout the day.
I read books and listen to music a lot, this clams my nerves when I am spiralling too much. When I need balance in my life or stress is getting too much I breathe deeply and try to be mindful and remind myself that there is more to life than my work like my family and friends. I make sure to check on them regularly if they need something and never shy away from asking help myself because medicine be a lot emotionally.
People think to take care of yourself means taking time off from their patients, but no it is about adopting habits in daily life that keeps you healthy too. Because if I need my patients to be healthy. I have to be too," shares Dr Murarji Ghadge, senior ENT surgeon and sleep disorder specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.
Meanwhile, Dr. Vaishali Zamre, Director Surgical Oncology & Head, Breast Cancer Surgery, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat stressed on leading a balanced lifestyle. "As doctors, we dedicate ourselves to caring for others, but we must also remember that our own health is equally important. I make it a priority to maintain a balanced lifestyle through regular exercise, mindful eating, adequate sleep and spending quality time with my family. Taking care of ourselves not only helps prevent burnout but also enables us to provide the best possible care to our patient", she said.
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