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National Mango Day 2026: Do mangoes cause weight gain, acne or diabetes? Experts bust 4 common myths

National Mango Day 2026: From causing weight gain to triggering acne and raising blood sugar, mangoes have long been surrounded by misconceptions. On National Mango Day, experts separate fact from fiction and explain why this summer favourite can be part of a healthy diet.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
National Mango Day 2026: Do mangoes cause weight gain, acne or diabetes? Experts bust 4 common myths
Image Credit: Pixabay

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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