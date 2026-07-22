/National Mango Day 2026: Do mangoes cause weight gain, acne or diabetes? Experts bust 4 common myths

National Mango Day 2026: Mangoes are loved all over India for their delicious, sweet taste. However, despite being a valuable addition to the diet and rich in nutrients, there are several prevailing myths associated with mango consumption. These misconceptions are rooted in old cultural beliefs. Common perceptions are that mangoes increase heat in the body and cause weight gain and skin breakouts. However, nutrition science doesn’t find any scientific evidence to support these myths.
Few fruits spark as much debate as mangoes. Every summer, questions start circulating: Are mangoes too sugary? Will they cause weight gain? Should people avoid them if they eat while trying to be healthy? The truth is, many of these fears are just based on the myths rather than the context. "One of the biggest misconceptions is that mangoes are inherently fattening. While I agree, mangoes do contain natural sugars, but on the contrary they are also packed with valuable nutrients. They are a rich source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into Vitamin A, and then eventually provides a wide variety of antioxidants, vitamins, and trace minerals that supports overall health," says Mugdha Pradhan, functional medicine practitioner and Founder & CEO of iThrive.
On National Mango Day, let’s debunk some common myths associated with mangoes:
Myth: Eating mangoes causes weight gain
Fact: Mangoes solely cannot lead to weight gain. Weight gain is caused by consuming more calories than the body burns. Mangoes are moderate in calories, are low in fat, and rich in dietary fibre which helps promote satiety and supports weight management rather than causing weight gain. Consuming them in moderation does not cause weight gain.
Myth: Diabetics cannot consume mangoes
Fact: Mugdha says, "Another common myth is that everyone should avoid mangoes because they spike blood sugar. The reality is much more nuanced. For the individuals with severe blood sugar dysregulation, such as poorly managed Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, portion control might surely be important. However, for most healthy individuals, enjoying seasonal mangoes in moderation is not a problem at all."
While mangoes contain natural sugars, they have a moderate glycemic index. They contain fibre which helps prevent a sudden spike in sugar levels, making them suitable for diabetics. However, people with diabetes should maintain strict portion control while consuming mangoes. They should pair these with protein- and fibre-rich foods such as Greek yoghurt, nuts and seeds for slower digestion and steadier blood sugar levels.
Myth: Mangoes lead to skin breakouts or acne
Fact: "Mangoes don’t directly cause either of them. Acne is a skin condition characterised by rapid pimple breakouts. Common causes are hormonal changes, clogged skin pores, excess oil production, genetics, and dietary habits. Mangoes actually contain nutrients that support skin health, such as vitamins C, A, and antioxidants," says Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition.
Mangoes don't directly cause acne, but they can trigger breakouts in sensitive individuals due to their high natural sugar content. This can cause insulin and blood sugar spikes, which stimulate oil-producing glands. Additionally, skin reactions like contact dermatitis may occur if you are allergic to the skin or sap. To enjoy mangoes without affecting your skin, experts recommend limiting intake to about one fruit per day. It is also helpful to soak them in water for 15-30 minutes before eating.
Myth: Mangoes increase body temperature
Fact: He says, "One of the most common myths traditionally associated with mangoes is that they generate heat in the body. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this. The fact is that mangoes are made of almost 80% water and can act as hydrating fruits."
Mugdha says, "What many people forget is that mangoes are naturally available during peak summer, when sunlight exposure is at its highest. From a circadian biology perspective, the body is generally better equipped to handle carbohydrates during periods of abundant daylight. Nature always provides foods that align with the seasonal needs of the body."
The real issue is rarely the mango itself, rather it is the overall dietary context. Eating one or two mangoes as part of a balanced diet is very different from consuming excessive amounts while also eating a highly processed, high-sugar diet. If you're trying to lose weight, mangoes can still fit into your plan. The key is to account for them within your overall carbohydrate intake rather than viewing them as a forbidden food.
Mangoes are not the enemy. Like most foods, context, quantity, and metabolic health matter far more than the fruit itself. So if you're healthy and it's mango season, enjoy them without guilt, just with a little mindfulness.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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