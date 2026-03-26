New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ in the US: Will it affect India? Know symptoms, precautions, and vaccine protection

Just when it felt like COVID-19 was fading into the background, a new variant is back in the conversation. Health experts across the United States and other parts of the world are keeping a close eye on a newly identified strain called BA.3.2, more commonly referred to as the "Cicada" variant. It has been picked up through traveller screenings, clinical samples, and even wastewater surveillance systems.

What is the Cicada variant?

BA.3.2 is a distinct strain of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) — meaning it is not just a minor tweak of something we've seen before. It is different from the JN.1 variants that were previously dominant.

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What makes scientists pay attention is the sheer number of mutations it carries. The variant has somewhere between 70 and 75 mutations in its spike protein — the part of the virus that helps it enter human cells. That's a significant number, and it raises the possibility that this variant may have "immune escape" abilities, meaning it could potentially slip past some of the protection built up from past infections or existing vaccines.

Researchers have also spotted two sublineages — BA.3.2.1 and BA.3.2.2 — which tells us the virus is still actively evolving.

Why is it called the "Cicada" variant?

The nickname is actually quite fitting. Cicadas are known for staying hidden underground for long periods before suddenly emerging in large numbers. This variant behaved in a similar way — it went relatively unnoticed for a while before starting to show up more clearly in surveillance data. The name stuck.

What are the symptoms?

The good news is that the symptoms of the Cicada variant appear to be largely similar to what we have seen with earlier COVID strains. However, there is one symptom that is being flagged more often than usual — a severe sore throat.

Beyond that, the commonly reported symptoms include:

Cough

Fever or chills

Fatigue and body aches

Headache

Runny nose or congestion

Loss of taste or smell

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Shortness of breath

At this point, there is no strong evidence suggesting this variant causes more serious illness than previous ones. But health authorities are still watching closely.

Which countries have detected this variant?

The Cicada variant has already made its way around the world. It was first identified in South Africa in November 2024 and has since been detected in at least 23 countries. Europe saw early spread, with cases showing up in Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. The United States has now become one of the more notable hotspots, with case numbers climbing steadily.

Which US states have been affected?

The variant has been found across a wide stretch of the country, detected through both direct testing and wastewater monitoring. States where BA.3.2 has been identified include California, Florida, New York, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and several others — covering around 25 states in total.

What about India?

As of now, there is no confirmed widespread spread of the Cicada variant in India. That said, given how quickly this variant has moved internationally, Indian health authorities are actively monitoring the situation and keeping a close watch on incoming travel data and local surveillance.

Do current Vaccines work against it?

This is the big question, and the honest answer is — researchers are still working on it. No vaccine has been developed specifically for BA.3.2 yet. However, global health bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), believe that existing vaccines are likely to still offer meaningful protection, particularly against severe illness and hospitalisation.

The high number of mutations does raise questions about how much protection exists against infection itself, but the focus right now is on keeping people out of hospitals — and current vaccines are expected to still help with that.

Simple precautions:-

Whether or not this variant turns into a major wave, the basics still hold up:

Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces

Wash your hands regularly and properly

Keep your distance from unwell people

Stay home if you're feeling sick

Keep your vaccinations and booster doses up to date

Make sure indoor spaces are well ventilated

The Cicada variant is a reminder that COVID-19 hasn't completely left the picture — it is still evolving, and that means staying informed still matters. There is no reason for panic right now. There is no evidence of dramatically increased severity, and health systems are actively tracking the situation. The best thing any of us can do is stay aware, take basic precautions seriously, and keep up with guidance from health authorities as more research comes in. A little caution goes a long way.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)