New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ spreading in US: Is it a new threat? Check symptoms and state-wise details

A new COVID-19 variant called BA.3.2, also known as “Cicada,” is spreading across the United States. Health authorities have reported that it has already reached more than half of the US states, raising attention among experts. While it has a high number of mutations, early findings suggest it is not causing more severe illness than earlier variants.

What is the ‘Cicada’ COVID-19 variant? (BA.3.2 Explained)

BA.3.2 is a new COVID-19 subvariant that evolved from the earlier Omicron lineage (BA.3).

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It was first detected in November 2024 in South Africa.

The variant has many changes in its spike protein, which helps the virus enter human cells and can affect the immune response.

Experts say these mutations may allow it to partially evade immunity from past infection or vaccination.

The name “Cicada” was given by evolutionary biologist T. Ryan Gregory for easier identification of the strain.

Where Is the ‘Cicada’ Variant Spreading in the US?

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates, BA.3.2 is now active in 31 US states, including:

California

New York

Texas

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Michigan

Massachusetts

Virginia

Washington (and several others across the country)

Globally, it has also been detected in more than 30 countries, including Australia, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Key Symptoms of BA.3.2 Variant

Health experts say symptoms are similar to earlier COVID strains and other respiratory illnesses:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Congestion

Shortness of breath

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhoea or vomiting

Doctors also warn that these symptoms can look like flu or RSV, so testing is important for confirmation.

Is It More Dangerous?

Current studies suggest BA.3.2 is not causing more severe illness or hospitalisations.

Experts say it spreads, but it is not more dangerous than earlier variants.

However, its mutations may help it avoid some immune protection, which is why cases are increasing.

Will Vaccines Still Work?

Experts believe current vaccines still offer protection, even if reduced slightly.

Vaccination remains important, especially for older adults and high-risk individuals.

Booster doses may be recommended depending on recent infection or vaccination history.

Health experts also highlight that vaccines still help reduce severe illness and hospital risk.

Precautions Recommended

Get tested if symptoms appear

Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas

Isolate when sick

Stay updated on vaccination and boosters

Consult a doctor if you are in a high-risk group

While the BA.3.2 “Cicada” variant is spreading across several US states, experts currently do not consider it more dangerous than previous strains. However, its ability to partially escape immunity means monitoring remains important. Health authorities continue to stress that vaccination, testing, and basic precautions are still the best ways to stay protected.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)