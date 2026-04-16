New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ spreading in US: Is it a new threat? Check symptoms and state-wise details
A new COVID-19 variant called ‘Cicada’ (BA.3.2) is spreading across more than half of US states, according to health officials. While it shows immune-evading mutations, experts say it is not currently causing more severe illness than earlier variants.
- A new COVID-19 variant called BA.3.2, also known as “Cicada,” is spreading across the United States.
- Health authorities have reported that it has already reached more than half of the US states, raising attention among experts.
- While it has a high number of mutations, early findings suggest it is not causing more severe illness than earlier variants.
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A new COVID-19 variant called BA.3.2, also known as “Cicada,” is spreading across the United States. Health authorities have reported that it has already reached more than half of the US states, raising attention among experts. While it has a high number of mutations, early findings suggest it is not causing more severe illness than earlier variants.
What is the ‘Cicada’ COVID-19 variant? (BA.3.2 Explained)
BA.3.2 is a new COVID-19 subvariant that evolved from the earlier Omicron lineage (BA.3).
It was first detected in November 2024 in South Africa.
The variant has many changes in its spike protein, which helps the virus enter human cells and can affect the immune response.
Experts say these mutations may allow it to partially evade immunity from past infection or vaccination.
The name “Cicada” was given by evolutionary biologist T. Ryan Gregory for easier identification of the strain.
Where Is the ‘Cicada’ Variant Spreading in the US?
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates, BA.3.2 is now active in 31 US states, including:
California
New York
Texas
Florida
Illinois
Pennsylvania
Ohio
Georgia
Michigan
Massachusetts
Virginia
Washington (and several others across the country)
Globally, it has also been detected in more than 30 countries, including Australia, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
Key Symptoms of BA.3.2 Variant
Health experts say symptoms are similar to earlier COVID strains and other respiratory illnesses:
Fever or chills
Cough
Sore throat
Fatigue
Headache
Congestion
Shortness of breath
Loss of taste or smell
Diarrhoea or vomiting
Doctors also warn that these symptoms can look like flu or RSV, so testing is important for confirmation.
Is It More Dangerous?
Current studies suggest BA.3.2 is not causing more severe illness or hospitalisations.
Experts say it spreads, but it is not more dangerous than earlier variants.
However, its mutations may help it avoid some immune protection, which is why cases are increasing.
Will Vaccines Still Work?
Experts believe current vaccines still offer protection, even if reduced slightly.
Vaccination remains important, especially for older adults and high-risk individuals.
Booster doses may be recommended depending on recent infection or vaccination history.
Health experts also highlight that vaccines still help reduce severe illness and hospital risk.
Precautions Recommended
Get tested if symptoms appear
Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas
Isolate when sick
Stay updated on vaccination and boosters
Consult a doctor if you are in a high-risk group
While the BA.3.2 “Cicada” variant is spreading across several US states, experts currently do not consider it more dangerous than previous strains. However, its ability to partially escape immunity means monitoring remains important. Health authorities continue to stress that vaccination, testing, and basic precautions are still the best ways to stay protected.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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