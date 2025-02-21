New Covid Variant To Hit Again? Bat Coronavirus Mutation Discovered In China; Raises Alarm About Another Pandemic

Chinese scientists have found a new bat coronavirus, HKU5-CoV-2, that can infect humans, raising concerns about another potential pandemic. This virus can attach to the same human cell receptor (ACE2) that Covid-19 used to spread, making experts pay close attention.

The discovery was made by a team led by Shi Zhengli, famously known as "batwoman" for her work on bat viruses. The study, published in the journal Cell, involved scientists from top research institutes, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

What Is HKU5-CoV-2?

HKU5-CoV-2 is part of the merbecovirus family, which also includes the MERS virus. It was first found in bats in Hong Kong and has now been identified as a new strain that can attach to human cells.

The virus can also bind to cells in various animals, increasing its chances of jumping between species. However, scientists say that its ability to infect humans is much weaker compared to Covid-19, as per South China Morning Post.

Can It Cause Another Pandemic?

Experts caution that while this new virus can infect human cells, it doesn’t seem as dangerous as Covid-19—at least not yet. The risk of it spreading widely among humans is considered low, but researchers warn that viruses like this can evolve over time.

“While there is a potential risk, there’s no need to panic,” the study mentioned.

Why It’s Important to Stay Alert

Even though HKU5-CoV-2 isn’t an immediate threat, its discovery highlights the importance of monitoring viruses in animals that could eventually infect humans. The Covid-19 pandemic taught us how quickly a virus can spread if not caught early.

Scientists stress that ongoing research and global health monitoring are key to preventing future outbreaks.