Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990176https://zeenews.india.com/health/new-drug-combo-shows-success-against-deadly-childhood-cancer-say-researchers-2990176
NewsHealth
CANCER

New Drug Combo Shows Success Against Deadly Childhood Cancer, Say Researchers

Australian scientists have discovered that an existing lymphoma drug, romidepsin, can break through treatment resistance in relapsed neuroblastoma, the aggressive childhood cancer with devastating survival rates. 

|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 08:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Drug Combo Shows Success Against Deadly Childhood Cancer, Say ResearchersPic Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Researchers in Australia have identified a drug that can help overcome treatment resistance in relapsed neuroblastoma -- the deadly childhood cancer. 

The discovery could improve neuroblastoma treatment -- the most common solid tumour in children outside the brain -- which currently claims nine out of 10 young patients who experience recurrence, Xinhua news agency reported

According to Australia's Garvan Institute of Medical Research, the drug combination can bypass the cellular defences these tumours develop that lead to relapse.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The team showed that the approved lymphoma drug -- romidepsin -- triggers neuroblastoma cell death via alternative pathways, bypassing blocked routes to improve chemotherapy-resistant cases in children.

Researchers found standard chemotherapy drugs rely on the JNK pathway "switch" for cell death. In relapsed tumours, this switch has often stopped working, meaning treatments are no longer effective.

The findings made in animal models showed that romidepsin combined with standard chemotherapy halts tumour growth via alternative cell-death pathways, bypassing the blocked JNK pathway common in resistant cases.

The combo reduced tumour growth, extended survival, and allowed lower chemo doses, potentially reducing side effects for young children, according to the findings published in Science Advances.

“Finding a way to overcome the resistant state of relapsed high-risk neuroblastomas has been a major goal for my lab,” said David Croucher, Associate Professor at the Garvan Institute.

“These tumours can be highly resistant to chemotherapy – and the statistics once patients get to that point are devastating for families,” he added.

Romidepsin is already approved for use in other cancers and has been tested for safety in children, which could potentially accelerate the development of the drug as a new treatment option for neuroblastoma.

However, any clinical application requires further testing and clinical trials to establish the combination’s safety and efficacy in neuroblastoma, Croucher said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Imran Khan Jail
Imran Khan In Jail: Ex-Pakistan PM's Last X Post Sparks Fresh Speculations
Technology news
Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rolls Out With Camera And UI Upgrades; Check Features
Viral video
Viral Video: 75-Year-Old 'Super Grandma' Stuns Internet With Crazy Dance Moves
Delhi pollution
‘Move From Self-Care To Public Care’: Kiran Bedi Urges Officials
Viral video
Construction Worker Cries As Son Says ‘IPS Ban Gaya’; Real Full Form Shocks
Technology
OpenAI Data Breach: Are Your ChatGPT Details At Risk? Names, Emails Exposed
Jammu and Kashmir news
Neighbour Gifts Plot To Journalist In J-K After Authorities Demolish House
Madhya Pradesh
MP Liquor Fake Challan 'Scam': ED Attaches Properties Worth Over Rs 70 Crore
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast Accused Doctor Shaheen's Terror Network Formed After 3rd Marriage
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
BJP, VHP Slam Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Chief Over 'Jihad' Remarks