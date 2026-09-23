/New study shows injections control HIV better than daily medication

Dr Deborah Ford of the UCL Innovative Clinical Trials Unit, the study's corresponding author, said: “The lack of availability of injectable treatments in Africa risks increasing inequalities in HIV care, leaving most people living with HIV without access to treatments that are available in high-income settings.”

She added, “This gap may widen further with second- and third-generation injectables being trialled that may require doses just twice a year.”

Dr Mutsa Bwakura-Dangarembizi, the trial physician and principal investigator of the Harare site, said: “The LATA trial finding that the eight-weekly injections were much better for keeping the virus undetectable, were well tolerated and strongly preferred by adolescents, is really exciting news,” adding, “But we have a major problem right now in Africa and in other low-and-middle income settings, where these long-acting injectables are simply not available for use. This problem needs to be addressed to enable us to use these injectables in the groups that need them the most, i.e. adolescents living with HIV.”

The trial was funded by the European Union through EDCTP-2 and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines. Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines provided injectable rilpivirine, while ViiV Healthcare provided injectable cabotegravir. UCL was the study sponsor.

Researchers from Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe contributed to the trial, with participants enrolled at five sites across the four countries. The study also involved social science, pharmacology and health economic researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Radboud University Medical Center and the University of York.