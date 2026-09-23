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New study shows injections control HIV better than daily medication

A UCL-led Lancet study showed eight-weekly HIV injections suppressed the virus far more effectively (99% success) than daily pills (94%) in adolescents. Despite 94% preferring injectables, high costs, cold-chain needs, and patents currently block widespread access in Africa.

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
New study shows injections control HIV better than daily medication
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

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