Nipah virus outbreak in India: Is it deadly, symptoms, how it spreads, high fatality rates, all you need to know as 5 infected, 100+ quarantined

Nipah Virus Outbreak In India: Following reports of a Nipah virus outbreak in India, several neighbouring countries have moved swiftly to strengthen safety measures. Thailand, in particular, has begun screening air passengers arriving from India after confirmation of five Nipah virus infections and nearly 100 individuals being quarantined in West Bengal. While authorities say the situation remains under control, the development has sparked widespread concern due to the virus’s historically high fatality rate. To understand how dangerous Nipah really is, how it spreads, and what symptoms to watch for, medical experts weigh in.

Is Nipah Virus Deadly? Experts Explain

According to Dr Deep Narayan Mukherjee, consultant clinical microbiology and infectious diseases, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, "Nipah virus is a highly dangerous RNA virus that often begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, sore throat, and muscle pain. However, the disease can rapidly worsen when it affects the brain, leading to encephalitis."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Patients may experience seizures, drowsiness, confusion, coma, and in many cases, death. Dr Mukherjee warns that the mortality rate for Nipah virus infections ranges between 50 to 75 percent, making it one of the deadliest viral infections known.

Symptoms Of Nipah Virus Infection: How it spreads from human to human

Nipah virus symptoms typically progress in stages, starting mildly and becoming severe if the infection advances.

Common symptoms include:

1. Fever

2. Headache

3. Muscle pain

4. Sore throat

5. Cough

6. Difficulty breathing

7. Drowsiness

8. Confusion

9. Seizures

Experts divide the illness into early and late phases. Early symptoms often resemble non-specific respiratory infections, while severe stages involve neurological complications such as convulsions and coma, which can prove fatal if not managed quickly.

How Nipah Virus Spreads

Dr Mukherjee explains that Nipah is primarily a zoonotic disease transmitted by fruit bats, which are the natural carriers of the virus. Humans can become infected either indirectly through animals such as pigs or directly through contact with contaminated food or bat secretions.

Human-to-human transmission is also a major concern, especially in hospital and caregiving environments. Close contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids, including respiratory droplets, saliva, urine, or blood, can spread the virus if strict infection control measures are not followed.

Human-To-Human Transmission: Why Hospitals Are High Risk

Nipah virus spreads most commonly through prolonged close contact, particularly during the acute phase of illness. This includes exposure to coughing or sneezing, direct contact with bodily fluids, or contaminated surfaces and medical equipment. Such transmissions have been frequently reported in India and Bangladesh.

This is why healthcare settings remain especially vulnerable. Dr Mukherjee stresses the importance of strict asepsis and infection control practices, noting that any patient presenting respiratory symptoms is treated as a potential case until ruled out.

Prevention And Safety Measures In Place

The first step in prevention is immediate isolation of suspected patients. Healthcare workers are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, gloves, and gowns. Government-issued guidelines have already been implemented, and hospitals like CMRI are fully prepared to manage patients showing respiratory or neurological symptoms.

Sample collection and laboratory testing are carried out once the disease progresses or symptoms worsen. Experts urge the public not to panic, emphasizing that the current number of cases is limited and manageable if protocols are followed diligently.

Indian States Remain On High Alert

Indian authorities have confirmed that the outbreak remains contained. Dr Narendra Kumar Arora, President of AIIMS Bilaspur, stated that Kerala and West Bengal are endemic regions for Nipah virus. He reiterated that the virus carries a 40–75 percent mortality rate and that no vaccine is currently available. While monoclonal antibodies are being procured for treatment, global supplies remain limited.

For now, experts stress vigilance over fear, early detection, strict infection control, and public awareness remain the strongest tools in preventing further spread.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about infectious diseases, diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)