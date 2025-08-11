No Gym? Do This 15-Minute Full-Body Home Exercise Routine For Strength, Cardio, And Flexibility
You don’t need a gym to stay fit—this 15-minute home workout targets strength, cardio, and flexibility in one session. Designed for all fitness levels, it uses bodyweight exercises that burn calories and build endurance. Perfect for busy schedules, it can be done anytime, anywhere. Just 15 minutes a day can improve energy, mobility, and overall health.
- You don’t need fancy equipment or a gym membership to get a great workout.
- With just 15 minutes and your own body weight, you can target all major muscle groups, boost your heart rate, and feel energised.
- This quick full-body workout is perfect for a Sunday when you want to move without spending hours exercising.
Trending Photos
You don’t need fancy equipment or a gym membership to get a great workout. With just 15 minutes and your own body weight, you can target all major muscle groups, boost your heart rate, and feel energised — all from the comfort of your home. This quick full-body workout is perfect for a Sunday when you want to move without spending hours exercising.
Warm-Up (2 Minutes)
Before starting, warm up to prepare your muscles and reduce the risk of injury. Try:
March in Place – 30 seconds
Arm Circles – 30 seconds
High Knees – 30 seconds
Torso Twists – 30 seconds
1. Squats (1 Minute)
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and lower your hips as if sitting on a chair. Keep your chest upright. This move works your legs, glutes, and core.
2. Push-Ups (1 Minute)
Get into a plank position and lower your chest toward the floor, then push back up. If needed, modify by keeping your knees on the floor. Great for chest, shoulders, and arms.
3. Mountain Climbers (1 Minute)
From a plank position, quickly drive your knees toward your chest alternately, like running in place. This move boosts cardio while targeting the core.
4. Glute Bridges (1 Minute)
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top. Perfect for lower body strength and stability.
5. Plank Hold (1 Minute)
Hold your body in a straight line from head to heels, resting on your forearms or hands. Keep your core tight and avoid dropping your hips.
6. Jumping Jacks (1 Minute)
A classic cardio move to raise your heart rate and improve endurance.
7. Lunges (1 Minute)
Step forward with one foot, lower your hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees, then push back. Alternate legs.
8. Tricep Dips (1 Minute)
Using a sturdy chair, place your hands behind you, fingers facing forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body, then push back up to work your triceps.
9. Bicycle Crunches (1 Minute)
Lie on your back, lift your shoulders off the mat, and alternate touching your elbows to opposite knees in a pedaling motion.
10. Burpees (1 Minute)
From a standing position, drop into a squat, kick your legs back into a plank, return to squat, and jump up. This is a full-body move that also boosts cardio.
Cool Down (2 Minutes)
End with stretching to relax your muscles:
Forward Fold – 30 seconds
Seated Hamstring Stretch – 30 seconds
Shoulder Stretch – 30 seconds
Child’s Pose – 30 seconds
No matter your fitness level, this quick 15-minute full-body workout proves that you don’t need a gym to stay active and strong. With just your body weight and a little space, you can work your muscles, boost your energy, and improve your mood — all in the comfort of your home. So next Sunday, skip the excuses, put on your favorite playlist, and give your body the movement it deserves.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv