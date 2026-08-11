/Not getting attention? Psychology explains why it affects you so deeply

Have you ever felt hurt when someone ignored your message, didn’t notice your effort, or failed to appreciate your presence? It may seem small, but the emotional impact can be much deeper than we realise. Psychologists say that the need for attention is a basic human need, and when it is not met, it can affect our emotions, confidence, and overall mental well-being.
According to Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant, Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, “We’re social animals. If a person is never recognised, valued or given feedback by others, the basic human need to be seen, valued and accepted may not be met."
This can lead to a feeling of rejection or loneliness at times. Our brains are designed to socialise, and social exclusion can lead to emotional responses similar to physical pain. People’s reactions to being ignored can vary a lot. It can be nothing more than disappointing, but for some it can be a blow to their confidence and self-esteem, says Dr Sharma
Ms Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor at PSRI Hospital, says that, "The brain reacts to social rejection or neglect in much the same way that it reacts to physical pain. Studies of brain imaging have shown that the areas of the brain activated when people experience social exclusion are similar to those activated when people experience physical discomfort, and that is why being ignored is really painful instead of just disappointing.”
Further, Dr Sharma added, “People who rely quite a lot on external validation such as praise, approval or recognition from others can have stronger emotional responses when they don’t receive it. This is more common in our digital age today with constant exposure to social media. Likes, comments and online engagement can sometimes be equated to a measure of self-worth. If not, people may start questioning their importance or comparing themselves with others, which is detrimental to the mental well-being.”
Ms Kohli added that, “This is further magnified by the rise of social media. Many people start to implicitly evaluate themselves based on likes, comments, views or replies. If we don’t receive the attention we expect, we might feel rejected, question our value, become anxious, or feel lonely. Over time, the constant need for external validation can take a toll on self-esteem and emotional health.”
Ms Kohli explains that, “Not being in the spotlight doesn’t mean you’re not valuable. People are busy or distracted or have their own things going on. This can add to the unnecessary emotional stress of seeing rejection in every situation.”
Ms Kohli added, “It’s better to build healthy self-esteem from the inside out, as opposed to from external approval. Practice self-compassion, build meaningful relationships, have hobbies, and cut down on comparisons on social media to lessen emotional dependence on validation from others. Mindfulness and gratitude practices have also been found to improve emotional resilience.”
Dr Megha Agarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital, “The need to be seen, heard, and acknowledged is deeply rooted in human psychology. From early childhood, our emotional wellbeing develops through meaningful interactions and validation from others. When we repeatedly feel ignored or overlooked, whether in personal relationships, workplaces, or even on social media, it can activate the same brain regions associated with emotional pain. While occasional instances of not receiving attention are a normal part of life, constantly seeking external validation or measuring self-worth through others' responses can gradually impact confidence, increase stress, and contribute to feelings of loneliness or anxiety.”
“It is important to recognise that attention is not always a measure of our value or abilities. Developing a healthy sense of self-esteem, nurturing genuine relationships, and practising self-compassion can help reduce our emotional dependence on external approval,” says Dr Agarwal
At the end of the day, wanting attention is completely natural; it’s part of being human, but true emotional balance comes from understanding that your worth is not defined by how much attention you receive from others. When you learn to value yourself from within, you become stronger, more confident, and less affected by how others respond to you.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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