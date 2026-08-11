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Not getting attention? Psychology explains why it affects you so deeply

Not getting attention can hurt deeply because humans are wired to seek connection, and social rejection can feel like physical pain. Relying too much on external validation, especially through social media, can affect self-esteem, making it important to build inner confidence and emotional balance.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Not getting attention? Psychology explains why it affects you so deeply
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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