/Nutrition and health: How a balanced diet supports the brain, kidneys and overall wellbeing

Nutrition is one of the key aspects of a healthy lifestyle. A proper diet ensures that the body receives all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, minerals, protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and water. Consuming nutritious foods on a regular basis may contribute to general well-being, a strong immune system, and the prevention of many serious illnesses.
"As far as the overall body goes, proper nutrition ensures the proper functioning of muscles, bones, skin, and organs. Healthy foods that are high in vitamins and other nutrients will help the body function, grow, develop, and maintain its energy. Avoiding too much sugar, salt, and processed food may contribute to a healthy weight and brain related disorders," reveals Dr Vinit Banga, Director, Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad.
A balanced diet is also important for the proper functioning of the brain. Such foods as fish, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and berries contain many nutrients beneficial for brain health and cognitive performance. Proper hydration is essential for concentration and normal brain function.
"Regarding the kidneys, a healthy diet can support normal blood pressure, normal blood sugar levels, and weight. Excessive salt and heavily processed products can add stress on kidneys; thus, fresh food and water consumption are always welcome.
People with kidney disease should follow individualized dietary advice from their nephrologist or renal dietitian, as nutritional requirements can vary with kidney function and other medical conditions," says Dr Yogesh Kumar Chabbra, Director, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.
"Good nutrition can be used to minimize the risks of developing various chronic conditions, like cancer. High amounts of fruits, vegetables, fiber, and whole grains in addition to a small amount of red meat, alcohol, and heavily processed foods can result in positive results. Nevertheless, a single food cannot protect from cancer development, and nutrition is just one of many factors which help to avoid diseases," says Dr Amish Vora, Director, Medical Oncology, HOPE Oncology, New Delhi.
In conclusion, good nutrition provides nourishment to the body, benefits brain function and kidneys, improves health, and decreases risks of developing diseases. Healthy eating habits along with exercise, proper rest, and medicine will help to increase longevity.
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