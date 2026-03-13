Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026325https://zeenews.india.com/health/obesity-diabetes-and-urinary-tract-infections-how-this-emerging-triad-affects-kidney-health-3026325
NewsHealthObesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections: How this emerging triad affects kidney health
OBESITY

Obesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections: How this emerging triad affects kidney health

Obesity has been recognized as one of the major factors causing the emergence of type 2 diabetes. It also affects the kidney, which works harder to filter the blood in the body, thereby causing damage to the kidney structure and function. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Obesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections: How this emerging triad affects kidney healthPic Credit: Freepik

Obesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are increasingly being recognized as an emerging triad, which poses a significant threat to kidney health. Obesity has been recognized as one of the major factors causing the emergence of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, such as frequent occurrences of urinary tract infections. These factors, therefore, constitute an emerging triad, which affects kidney health and the overall health of the urinary system.

Obesity causes various metabolic problems

Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant, Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, reveals, "Obesity has been recognized as one of the major factors causing the emergence of type 2 diabetes. Obesity results in the development of various metabolic problems, such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances. These factors, therefore, affect the body’s ability to regulate and control the levels of glucose in the blood, thereby causing the development of diabetes. Obesity also affects the kidney, which works harder to filter the blood in the body, thereby causing damage to the kidney structure and function. The increased weight, therefore, results in the overburdening of the kidney, which may lead to the development of kidney disease."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How diabetes affects the kidney

Dr Bhanu says, "Diabetes makes the problem worse because the high levels of glucose in the blood cause what is referred to as diabetic nephropathy. This affects the small blood vessels in the kidney, which are then unable to filter the blood effectively and remove the waste products. This could lead to kidney failure if not well managed. Diabetes also weakens the immune system and increases the levels of glucose in the urine, which makes the environment conducive for the multiplication of bacteria in the urinary tract."

Urinary tract infections are more likely

"Urinary tract infections are more likely to be experienced by those with obesity and diabetes. This is because the high levels of glucose in the urine are conducive for the multiplication of bacteria, and the weakened state of the immune system makes the body unable to fight the infections. This could lead to more serious infections, such as kidney infections, if the infections are not well managed," he reveals.

The link between obesity, diabetes, and UTIs shows the need for preventive care. This could be achieved by keeping fit, eating the right foods, and keeping the levels of sugar in the blood under control. This would ensure the prevention of the three problems.

 

 

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jal Jeevan Mission Har Ghar Jal
Over 44 pc rural homes in Kerala, Jharkhand without tap water supply: Govt.
West Asia tensions
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts
Auto news
Planning to buy new 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift? Check hits and misses
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy'
Jammu and Kashmir
West Asia conflict casts shadow over Kashmir tourism, businesses fear losses
LPG crisis
‘Big problem coming’: Rahul warns Centre against ‘compromised energy security'
Manipur unrest
Bodies of two missing Kuki men found in Manipur, case handed over to NIA
India LPG imports
‘No fuel shortage’ assures Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma
'2024 brand won’t work': SKY sparks major Rohit legacy row, fans call selfish
Tamil Nadu
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu