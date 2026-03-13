Obesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections: How this emerging triad affects kidney health

Obesity, diabetes, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are increasingly being recognized as an emerging triad, which poses a significant threat to kidney health. Obesity has been recognized as one of the major factors causing the emergence of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, such as frequent occurrences of urinary tract infections. These factors, therefore, constitute an emerging triad, which affects kidney health and the overall health of the urinary system.

Obesity causes various metabolic problems

Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant, Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, reveals, "Obesity has been recognized as one of the major factors causing the emergence of type 2 diabetes. Obesity results in the development of various metabolic problems, such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances. These factors, therefore, affect the body’s ability to regulate and control the levels of glucose in the blood, thereby causing the development of diabetes. Obesity also affects the kidney, which works harder to filter the blood in the body, thereby causing damage to the kidney structure and function. The increased weight, therefore, results in the overburdening of the kidney, which may lead to the development of kidney disease."

How diabetes affects the kidney

Dr Bhanu says, "Diabetes makes the problem worse because the high levels of glucose in the blood cause what is referred to as diabetic nephropathy. This affects the small blood vessels in the kidney, which are then unable to filter the blood effectively and remove the waste products. This could lead to kidney failure if not well managed. Diabetes also weakens the immune system and increases the levels of glucose in the urine, which makes the environment conducive for the multiplication of bacteria in the urinary tract."

Urinary tract infections are more likely

"Urinary tract infections are more likely to be experienced by those with obesity and diabetes. This is because the high levels of glucose in the urine are conducive for the multiplication of bacteria, and the weakened state of the immune system makes the body unable to fight the infections. This could lead to more serious infections, such as kidney infections, if the infections are not well managed," he reveals.

The link between obesity, diabetes, and UTIs shows the need for preventive care. This could be achieved by keeping fit, eating the right foods, and keeping the levels of sugar in the blood under control. This would ensure the prevention of the three problems.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)