Overdid mithai this Maha Shivratri? Try these 10 powerful detox drinks before Holi sneaks up on you

Easy ways to detox: Maha Shivratri fasting often ends with celebratory feasts, sweets, and rich foods that can overwhelm the digestive system. As we move closer to Holi, another festival filled with treats, this is the perfect window to detox, rebalance, and recharge your body gently.

Instead of drastic cleanses, Ayurveda recommends simple, hydrating drinks made with natural ingredients to flush toxins (ama), improve digestion, and restore energy.

Morning Detox Starters To Reset Your System

1. Warm Lemon-Honey Water

A classic for a reason. It stimulates digestion, supports liver function, and helps reduce post-sugar sluggishness.

2. Jeera (Cumin) Water

Soaked overnight and boiled in the morning, jeera water improves metabolism and reduces bloating after heavy festive meals.

3. Ajwain Water

Known for its powerful digestive properties, this drink helps relieve acidity and cleanses the gut.

4. Cucumber-Mint Infused Water

Hydrating and cooling, it helps flush excess salt and sugar while calming inflammation in the body.

5. Ginger-Tulsi Herbal Drink

This immunity-boosting blend enhances digestion and helps the body naturally detox while energising you.

Midday Cleansing Drinks To Beat Heaviness And Sugar Crash

6. Fresh Coconut Water

Rich in electrolytes, it rehydrates the body and balances sugar spikes caused by festive desserts.

7. Saunf (Fennel) Water

A natural coolant, saunf water reduces water retention and supports smoother digestion.

8. Coriander-Mint Green Juice

This gentle detoxifier helps cleanse the liver and purify the blood—perfect before the indulgences of Holi begin.

9. Spiced Buttermilk (Chaas)

Add roasted jeera and black salt for a probiotic-rich drink that restores gut balance and prevents lethargy.

10. Amla-Almond Smooth Drink

Amla is packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, helping repair oxidative stress caused by excess sugar.

Why A Gentle Detox Works Better Than Crash Dieting

Post-festival fatigue is often caused by digestive overload, not actual weight gain. These drinks:

1. Help flush toxins without depriving the body

2. Restore gut health and reduce bloating

3. Stabilise blood sugar after sweet-heavy meals

4. Improve skin clarity before Holi celebrations

5. Rebuild natural energy levels

Ayurveda emphasises that seasonal transitions, like moving from late winter to spring (around Maha Shivratri to Holi), are ideal for light cleansing to prepare the body for warmer months.

Simple Detox Tips To Follow Alongside These Drinks

1. Start your day with warm liquids, not caffeine

2. Avoid refined sugar for 3-4 days after Shivratri

3. Eat light meals like khichdi, soups, and sautéed vegetables

4. Stay hydrated to help natural detox pathways

5. Get sunlight and mild movement to boost metabolism

Think of this as a reset, not a restriction. By the time Holi arrives, your body will feel lighter, digestion smoother, and energy naturally higher—ready to enjoy the next celebration without guilt or discomfort.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about detox, diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.)