/Ovulation pain: When is mid-cycle cramping normal and when should you worry?

Some women feel more than a normal ovulation reminder in the middle of their cycle. They may notice a dull ache, a brief sharp pull, or cramping low in the belly around ovulation. People often call this mittelschmerz, which means mid-cycle pain. In many cases, it is mild and does not last long. Still, the feel and length can differ from one person to the next. That raises two key questions: What brings on the pain? And when does it stop being a normal part of the cycle? Learning the usual causes of pelvic discomfort around ovulation can help you spot what is typical for you. It can also help you know when ongoing pain or very strong pain should be checked by a clinician.
“Ovulation pain is usually harmless and can be easily overcome with sufficient rest and proper local heat application. In some cases, optimal use of pain-relieving medication is recommended. Issues arise when the pain is severe and recurrent. If symptoms like high fever, vomiting, dizziness, or a missed period are seen, then it’s better to consult a doctor immediately," says Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Scientific Director & Head of the Bloom IVF Unit at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and Medical Director of Bloom IVF Centres.
Ovulation pain usually shows up as a one-sided pain on the lower abdomen or pelvis. Some women experience this during their menstrual cycle, mostly half way through. It usually occurs when the dominant ovarian follicle enlarges and releases an egg. As the follicle grows and increases in size, it stretches the surface of the ovary, resulting in pain.
Dr Nandita further says, “when it ruptures, a small amount of follicular fluid or blood may get into the pelvic cavity, causing some discomfort. Generally it occurs on one side of the body, depending on which ovary is releasing the egg. It can last from a minute to even 48 hours."
“What needs investigation is pain that outlasts ovulation. Endometriosis deposits sit on the peritoneum and along the uterosacral ligaments, directly over the pelvic nerve plexus. Deep lesions can infiltrate the hypogastric, obturator or sacral nerves themselves. That is why the pain radiates into the back, buttock or thigh, and why patients describe burning or electric shocks rather than cramps. This is nerve entrapment, not a bad period," says Dr Abhishek Mangeshikar, Endometriosis Surgeon, Director of the Indian Centre for Endometriosis (ICE), and Consultant at Breach Candy Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, and Sir HN Reliance Hospital.
Dr Abhishek reveals, "Pelvic congestion adds a second mechanism. Dilated ovarian and pelvic veins engorge through the cycle and press on the same nerves in a confined space. The hallmark is heaviness that builds through the day, worsens on standing, and eases when you lie flat."
He says, "Both are treatable, and both get dismissed as "just ovulation." Rest treats mittelschmerz. It does not treat entrapment. Ovulation pain is usually short-lived and not dangerous, but pelvic pain that keeps coming back, feels very strong, or seems out of the ordinary should be checked. Sometimes pain around ovulation is normal, also called mittelschmerz. At other times, it can point to issues like endometriosis or pelvic congestion. If the pain does not match what you typically expect, getting medical advice sooner can help."
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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