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Ovulation pain: When is mid-cycle cramping normal and when should you worry?

Ovulation pain, also known as mittelschmerz, can cause mild cramping or a sharp, one-sided ache around the middle of the menstrual cycle. Experts explain what causes it, how long it can last and when persistent or severe pelvic pain could point to conditions such as endometriosis or pelvic congestion.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Ovulation pain: When is mid-cycle cramping normal and when should you worry?
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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