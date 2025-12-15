Ozempic Launches In India: Doctors Reveal Weight Loss Benefits, Risks, And Who Can Use It

Ozempic is a single-week injectable drug made of semaglutide, which is a GLP-1 receptor agonist and was initially licensed to manage type 2 diabetes. It acts by imitating a natural gut hormone which increases insulin secretion when sugar in the blood increases, inhibits the excessive rising of glucagon, slows gastric emptying, and adds to the feeling of fullness. A combination of these effects contributes to the better control of blood glucose, as well as a significant decrease in appetite, which is why most patients undergo gradual and prolonged weight loss with the combination of the drug usage and dietary changes, and physical exercises. The decreased hunger, smaller servings, and improved metabolic control in obese or overweight patients lead to clinically significant weight loss and not the rapid and unhealthy weight loss.

Does Ozempic support weight loss?

Dr Monika Sharma, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Aakash Healthcare, reveals the benefits of Ozempic. She says, "The drug is better at controlling glycemic levels in type 2 diabetes, there is a possible reduction of cardiovascular risk in those at risk, and Ozempic has a consistent effect of weight loss that can enhance overall metabolism. It could be a supportive medical choice to patients who have not responded to lifestyle interventions by losing weight. Nonetheless, it cannot be called without drawbacks."

What are its side effects?

"A common gastrointestinal side effect that occurs includes nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea, especially during the first weeks or when the dose is being increased. There are instances of gallbladder problems, pancreatitis, or nutritional intolerance, and weight regain can be experienced upon discontinuation, unless lifestyle changes are continued."

How does it help diabetes patients?

"Ozempic can be discussed as an option among adults with type 2 diabetes and a few cases of adults with obesity or overweight, provided that they are prescribed and controlled by a qualified specialist. It is contraindicated in patients with type 1 diabetes, thyroid cancer history of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2, severe gastrointestinal disease, in pregnancy, and breastfeeding. Self-prescription of such substances is highly discouraged since it may expose oneself to more dangers, particularly when the prescription is not done under medical supervision. Ozempic is not a quick fix but a form of medical treatment, and it should be used as a part of a long-term approach toward health in order to make the most out of its benefits," reveals Dr Monika.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost in India?

Novo Nordisk India’s Managing Director, Vikrant Shrotiya, has confirmed that the company has introduced an “India-tiered pricing” model to make Ozempic more accessible to patients.

Under this pricing strategy, Ozempic is available at ₹2,200 per week. Each pen contains four weekly doses and is priced at ₹8,800, inclusive of taxes. According to Shrotiya, the decision was taken after consultations with doctors, patients in India, and global teams to ensure the drug remains affordable without compromising access to a crucial treatment.

In comparison, Eli Lilly’s rival drug Mounjaro is priced at around ₹3,200 per weekly dose, while Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss medication Wegovy starts at approximately ₹2,700 per week.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, and other medical conditions.)