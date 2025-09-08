Pads vs Cups vs Discs: Which Is the Most Hygienic Option for You?

Not only is menstrual hygiene important for comfort, but it is also for health. With so many choices available now, menstrual products have their own perks. Sanitary pads continue to be used widely, but cups and discs are increasingly being used because of their hygienic benefits and the ability to stay on for more hours.

Ashima Sharma R&D Lead, PEE Safe, shares the most hygienic option to opt for:

Sanitary Pads: Rash-Free, Convenient to Wear Daily

Sanitary pads are a very common menstrual product because of their ease of use. They are leak-free, rash-free, and easy to use, especially for those who don't like products that need to be inserted.

They are also soft on the skin and perform well, and thus are a commitment to wear on a daily basis during menstruation. With super absorbent material and overnight protection, they offer reliable coverage during heavy flow and ensure uninterrupted comfort and confidence throughout the day and night.

Menstrual Cups: Leak-Free and Easy to Use

Menstrual cups are easy and handy; as these are made of medical-grade silicone, they are leak-proof, along with being easy to use, and hence suitable for any individual looking for ease during the day. Menstrual cups also have the additional benefit of being reusable; they have a lifespan that can go up to 5 years, hence proving to be cost-saving in the long run, along with being an environmentally friendly option.

They are comfortable and form a gentle suction seal so that menstruators can go about their daily routine without needing to change very frequently or worrying about leaks.

Menstrual Discs: All-Day Comfort

Menstrual discs facilitate environmental friendliness as a quick solution without compromising on hygiene. Discs accommodate up to 55 ml of menstrual flow and are ideal for menstruators with heavy menstrual flow. It is possible to wear a disc for several hours to facilitate ease during the day or uninterrupted sleep.

Since it is ergonomically contoured, the disc creates end-to-end suction to the cervix, and hence protects against any leakages. The disc is BPA-free, phthalate-free, and durable with an average lifespan of 5 years, and thus an economic and toxin-free menstrual product. It is also designed to allow mess-free and safe period sex, adding to its versatility during the menstrual cycle.

Choosing the Best Suitable Product For You

Each menstrual product, whether it’s the long-term reusability of a cup, the ergonomic comfort of a disc, or the practical ease of sanitary pads, offers distinct advantages, making them well-suited to different lifestyles, flow levels, and personal preferences.

They are all safe, effective solutions. The best option will ultimately be dependent upon personal comfort level, lifestyle, flow, and ease of disposal or cleaning. Whatever you choose, all three of these solutions are created to assist in providing a clean, comfortable, and confident period experience.

Dr Irfana Shahul Hameed, obstetrician and gynecologist with Plush, shares, “Each of them has its own advantages and disadvantages. Traditionally, sanitary pads have been used until today. In the last 2-3 years, we have been seeing an increase in the use of menstrual cups and discs."

"On the other hand, sanitary pads are very comfortable, easy to use, and easy to dispose of. It's not messy, and there is no learning curve to use sanitary pads. But the most important thing I would recommend is to keep in mind the quality of the sanitary pad, the fabric, and the way it is disposed of. I'm a very ecologically conscious person," he further added.

The next most commonly used menstrual hygiene product is the menstrual cup. Personally, everyone's favorite these days. The most important reason ithat s you can wear it for up to 8 hours a day and do not have to have the hassle of changing. But the biggest problem that people associate is the removal and cleaning of the cup.

Many times, removal can get quite tricky, and cleaning of the cup can get cumbersome, and not many people like it. But as I say, for people who are opting for long travels, who have long work hours, or who cannot take multiple breaks in between, menstrual cups are an excellent option.

Dr Irfana adds, "The most hygienic option eventually boils down to each one of your preferences. I would say when someone is traveling long distances, has long working hours, and does not have good bathroom facilities, with respect to sanitary pads, the quality of sanitary pads, the fabric, and how they are disposed of are important considerations."

Menstrual cups and menstrual discs have quite a similar appearance. Menstrual discs are more flattened structures, unlike the menstrual cup, which is actually like a cup and can hold. Menstrual discs are flatter; they hold on to the base of the uterus, which is the cervix. They attach firmly there and collect menstrual blood. Menstrual cups occupy a lot of space in the vaginal canal, whereas menstrual discs are flattened structures and do not occupy any space. And it’s possible to have sex with a menstrual disc in place.